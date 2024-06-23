OMAHA, Neb. — Tennessee's outfield defense has been a strong suit through four games of the College World Series, but it has had to make some changes in the last two games.

The Vols' outfielders have put together an impressive highlight reel, snatching balls at the wall and making shoe-string grabs to rob opponents of momentum. One of those plays came from center fielder Hunter Ensley, whose catch and full-speed run into the wall was a tone-setter against North Carolina last week.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

As impressive as that sequence was, it has proven a bit costly for Tennessee defensively. Ensley hasn't appeared in the outfield since fourth inning of that game, leading to a shift with Dylan Dreiling remaining in left and Kavares Tears making the move from right to center.

Reese Chapman started in right vs. Florida State and in the Vols' Game 1 finals loss to Texas A&M on Saturday before being replaced by Dalton Bargo.

Facing elimination, there is no clear answer yet whether or not Ensley, who has batted DH in the last two games, will be back in the outfield against the Aggies on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field.

"There's a chance (Ensley could play). And it was close," Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. "And you kind of weigh your options...Given the fact that we potentially have two or three games to play, I wasn't too comfortable with the idea of him pushing it after a couple of days of non-action. And, of course, he's got the fighter mentality. So it was a difficult decision, and I would say go back to the hotel. It's probably one of about seven, eight -- 17, 18 (decisions) that I could have made better.

"But it's what we did and it didn't work out. We didn't play well enough tonight. But he certainly had some great at-bats. We'll see what he's got going tomorrow."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: With national title hopes on the line, Vols' confidence remains

Ensley has remained a key contributor in the batting order and was one of a few bright spots in the loss, going 3-for-5 with two RBI, including a home run. But there is little doubt that having him back in the field in Game 2 would be paramount, especially with the Vols' defensive struggles in the infield.

"I'm feeling fine. Still dealing with a lower-body injury," Ensley said Wednesday. "The two days off should help a lot. It doesn't bother me too much hitting, but getting out of the box bothers me a little bit."

Tears, who was an All-SEC defender, hasn't skipped a beat since his move to center, nabbing a catch while running into the wall against Florida State and diving for another at the warning track to keep a run off the board early vs. Texas A&M.

Chapman didn't get too much work in right his first CWS start, but made a couple of mistakes on Sunday, including committing one of Tennessee's three errors.

Bargo took his place in the seventh and made an impact with a diving catch.

"It's just what we are. We're going to run through a wall for anything," Bargo said. "We're going to catch anything for our pitcher and help our boys. That's just what we do and how we define our defense."

Tennessee will look to force a Game 3 against Texas A&M on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.