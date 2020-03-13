Just before Tennessee and fellow SEC programs shut the door for on-campus recruiting Thursday afternoon with concerns over COVID-19, in-state Target Hudson Wolfe completed his latest visit on the hill.

The four-star tight end once again left on good terms and has the Vols ‘definitely’ in the mix as of now.

“I really enjoyed being there as I got to spend some more time with the coaches,” Wolfe said. “I spoke with coach [Jeremy] Pruitt for a while. We are just continuing building the relationship between us.

“When he came in, Tennessee wasn’t where it’s been in the past. He’s been turning it around and I think he is well on his way. I expect big things this upcoming season.”

The Volunteer State native has been a frequent visitor to Rocky Top over the course of the past few years, so outside of relationship building, Thursday’s trip was to see the coaches in action on the practice field.

“Coach O [Joe Osovet] is a great guy. I like him and speak with him a lot,” Wolfe said. “He’s a fiery guy. I was watching him coach yesterday and I like the way he does things. I’m really looking forward to continuing the relationship with him.”