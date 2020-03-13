Hudson Wolfe talks Thursday visit to Rocky Top, Vols & commitment timeline
Just before Tennessee and fellow SEC programs shut the door for on-campus recruiting Thursday afternoon with concerns over COVID-19, in-state Target Hudson Wolfe completed his latest visit on the hill.
The four-star tight end once again left on good terms and has the Vols ‘definitely’ in the mix as of now.
“I really enjoyed being there as I got to spend some more time with the coaches,” Wolfe said. “I spoke with coach [Jeremy] Pruitt for a while. We are just continuing building the relationship between us.
“When he came in, Tennessee wasn’t where it’s been in the past. He’s been turning it around and I think he is well on his way. I expect big things this upcoming season.”
The Volunteer State native has been a frequent visitor to Rocky Top over the course of the past few years, so outside of relationship building, Thursday’s trip was to see the coaches in action on the practice field.
“Coach O [Joe Osovet] is a great guy. I like him and speak with him a lot,” Wolfe said. “He’s a fiery guy. I was watching him coach yesterday and I like the way he does things. I’m really looking forward to continuing the relationship with him.”
The fear of the coronavirus spread has virtually shutdown the sports world from amateur to pro. On Thursday, the league office halted on and off-campus recruiting for member schools until at least March 30.
A similar structure has been implemented in some other conferences around the country as well.
“I’ve been to Alabama, Ole Miss and now here this winter,” Wolfe said. “With this whole coronavirus thing, they have pretty much shut everything down – so this it for a little while. I had other visits planned to Georgia and Ohio State, but we’ll figure it out.
“I am kind of bummed and disappointed, but in recruiting nowadays, a lot of it is over the phone. So, it’ll all work out.”
The tight end still plans to take those visits, and maybe more, when the restrictions are lifted – but the lock down has likely shifted the timetable for what looked to be a mid-summer commitment.
“I was hoping to get it done this summer and out of the way, but that was with a few more of those spring visits. I need to get to those other schools before I make a decision on where I'm going. My commitment could be pushed back now.”
Luckily for Pruitt and staff, Wolfe got to Tennessee just in time.
“Growing up, I guess you could say Tennessee was a dream school,” Wolfe admitted. “Where I’m from, there’s a lot of Tennessee fans as you’d imagine and there is persuasion all over the place.
“I just need to take my time and figure it out.”
Tennessee will likely have Wolfe back on campus at least one more time prior to making the final call.
“I think a summer visit could definitely be in the cards,” Wolfe concluded.