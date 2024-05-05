After emerging as an effective choice in center field during the 2023 season, Hunter Ensley hoped to continue his positive play for Tennessee baseball in his final year of eligibility.

Following the campaign that featured him settling into the two-hole and earning a .391 on-base percentage, he took a step back to begin 2024.

However, with the season winding down and a series against rival Florida on the line, Ensley put together one of the best complete outings of his Vols career.

As the offense struggled early, Ensley launched a two-run double to put the first runs of the game on the board for Tennessee.

Heading into the sixth inning, these remained the only runs the Vols possessed as they trailed by one. Following Dean Curley's RBI single to tie the game in the frame, Ensley roped a second two-run double to hand Tennessee the lead.

With the Vols staying hot, Ensley walked back up to the plate in the sixth inning. This time, he let loose a three-RBI slam to give the Vols a 10-run advantage. His five RBIs in the inning helped reach the 11-run total the team tallied in the pivotal sixth inning.

This blew the game open and ultimately led to a run-rule victory that gifted Tennessee the series win on the road.

Head coach Tony Vitello credits the team's will to get into the Gators' bullpen for the success. After early struggles, the flood gates finally opened.

"I don’t know but I think we see their starter, he’s up to 98, 99 miles an hour and holding that velocity through entire games —up to 100 pitches, at least in the past," said Vitello. "For him to go to the changeup the way he was, it took some adjusting out of our guys. The one thing they kept saying was let’s just get to him enough to where we can get in to the bullpen and see what we can do. Maybe that thought process had something to do with it but really it just started with a couple good swings. And if you look at what we’ve done the last couple weeks, it hasn’t been spread as evenly as we want. It’s kind of been explosive and a few games of frustration so maybe it all kind of boiled over a little bit and I think some guys were able to relax and just play."

Ensley playing a crucial role in the decisive sixth inning at the plate was a welcomed sign for Tennessee. While he's been consistent in the field and as a base runner, the bat trailed behind in productivity.

By the end of the night in Gainesville, he posted three hits, two runs and a career-high seven RBI.

"Just the way he competes, he will fight," said Vitello. "Coach (Frank Anderson) said it the other day when we were talking about different guys in the lineup. Obviously, he plays a tremendous centerfield for us, he is a really good base runner. He had a base running play at second base that was very underrated if you were watching, he did it to a T. It was important in the situation. You know you're going to get all those things. When he hits, it’s icing on the cake. He’s hit in some big, big moments. Whether it be in Omaha last year, our opening game there or other SEC games. I mentioned then Kentucky series. He will give you that, too. Regardless, you know you’re going to get some fight out of him. He represents the program very well and that’s what we want from all of our guys."

Vitello understands Ensley brings more to the table than just hitting, but capturing even some of this success at the plate and applying it to the final stretch of the regular season and into the SEC and NCAA Tournaments would be huge for the Vols.

Tennessee already boasts one of the best lineups in the country from top to bottom and adding another lethal bat could go a long way in critical games.