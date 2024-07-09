This will be his redshirt senior season. He returns despite being draft eligible.

Starting center fielder Hunter Ensley announced on his X/Twitter account he will be 'staying home.'

One of the key pieces of Tennessee baseball's national title run is returning next season.

Ensley is most notably remembered for his catch in center field during the College World Series. He collided with the wall in the early stages of the Vols' win over North Carolina in their second game of the event.

While holding onto the ball, the play quickly went viral and was on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays of the day.

He missed time due to an injury sustained during the play but made an emphatic return to help clinch the program's first title. He finished the best-of-three finals vs. Texas A&M 6-for-13 at the plate with three runs, two RBI and a home run.

He also made the iconic slide into home that proved to be the difference in game three of the finals that crowned Tennessee as champions.

On the season, Ensley hit .296 with a .390 on-base percentage. He recorded 15 doubles and 12 home runs, as well, while scoring 45 times and driving in 48 runs.

He's now been the starter in center for two-straight seasons after being a pivotal piece of the 2023 run to Omaha, as well. With a reliable bat and experience, he is a candidate to find himself at the top of Tennessee's order next season.

In the field, Ensley was very reliable. As the center fielder, he has made just two errors in his career while recording 242 put-outs and four assists.

Ensley is from Tennessee, graduating at Huntington High School despite being born in Alaska. He was also a star football player in this time while impressing on the baseball field.

In 2019, Ensley was named All-West Tennessee Baseball Player of the Year and he was ultimately named the No. 292 recruit in his class by Perfect Game. This was the No. 9 player in Tennessee and the No. 52 outfielder.