Hunter Ensley, Tennessee top D1Baseball 'Top Plays' of 2024

It clinched Tennessee's first-ever national championship and encapsulated a team and a season.
Now, Hunter Ensley's gusty slide at home plate in the Vols' College World Series final win over Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha in June has been named the top play in college baseball in 2024.
In its countdown of the top 12 plays of last season, coined the "D1 Dozen," D1Baseball put Ensley's decision to go for home after Kavares Tears doubled off the wall in center field in the bottom of the seventh inning and beat out Jace LaViolette's relay throw to extend Tennessee's lead before the Aggies comeback attempt in the ninth.
The run from Ensley proved to be the difference in a 6-5 victory that gave the Vols their first College World Series.
“I think I owe (Ensley) a steak dinner. He saved me," Tennessee third base coach Josh Elander told VolReport on June 24. "You’re trying to extend the lead anyway you can. Jace (LaViolette) made a great relay throw, but you’ve got to make him play catch. Ensley saved the day. I’d send him almost every single time there."
"Just natural instinct, trying to make a play," Ensley added.
It was one of several game-changing plays that Ensley made during the Vols' historic CWS run.
His over-the-shoulder catch that carried him into the wall to rob North Carolina of a potential run in Tennessee's 6-1 win was No. 4 in the countdown, while Christian Moore hitting the cycle with a single, double, triple and home run in the Vols' come-from-behind win over Florida State was No. 5.
It was just the second cycle in the history of the CWS and the first since 1956.
Tennessee will begin the defense of its title next month, beginning with a three-game series against Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Feb. 14.
