Hunter Ensley, Tennessee top D1Baseball 'Top Plays' of 2024

It clinched Tennessee's first-ever national championship and encapsulated a team and a season.

Now, Hunter Ensley's gusty slide at home plate in the Vols' College World Series final win over Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha in June has been named the top play in college baseball in 2024.

In its countdown of the top 12 plays of last season, coined the "D1 Dozen," D1Baseball put Ensley's decision to go for home after Kavares Tears doubled off the wall in center field in the bottom of the seventh inning and beat out Jace LaViolette's relay throw to extend Tennessee's lead before the Aggies comeback attempt in the ninth.

The run from Ensley proved to be the difference in a 6-5 victory that gave the Vols their first College World Series.