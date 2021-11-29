Hunter Osborne talks TN offer, game day visit with Volquest

Three-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne watched Tennessee football growing up. He’s seen the ups and the downs of the program of late and knows the history and tradition of the Orange & White. So, when the Volunteers offered the 6-foot-4, 250-pound athlete a few weeks ago, it was a ‘great’ feeling for the Trussville, Ala. native. “I know all of the greats who have come through there like Peyton Manning and Reggie White,” the 2023 prospect said. “I know the history behind it. It was a great feeling – an amazing feeling to pick up that offer. “Coach Heupel has them on the rise and I believe this class coming in is going to be special.” Area recruiter Kodi Burns stopped by Hewitt Trussville a few weeks ago before defensive line coach Rodney Garner followed up with the offer. “He had amazing things to say,” Osborne said of Garner. “He said he loved the way I played and wanted me to be a part of the program. While I was up there, he told me he can’t wait to start building the relationship with me and how he wanted me back up there.”

The three-star was in-house for Tennessee’s game against Georgia. It was the first time visiting Rocky Top and Knoxville sure left an impression. “It was amazing. I got there early to see the facilities and to do a photo shoot. Everything was top-notch,” the defensive lineman said. “It was my first time in Neyland Stadium and ‘wow,’ that stadium was huge. I was out there for warmups and there weren’t many fans but by game time, it was crazy. “It was a surreal experience compared to some other places I’ve been to.” The 2023 prospect boasts just over 30 offers at the moment. Not every program is being considered, but Tennessee is one that is. “Coach Garner said he likes how violent I am at the point of attack. He said I have great hands and am fast for my size with great agility and speed,” Osborne said. “I’m a versatile player who can play every position on the defensive line. I can even drop into coverage.” The Hewitt Trussville standout has been on the road this fall, taking in games at Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn and Tennessee. Osborne plans to be at Oklahoma and Ohio State the final two weekends of the regular-season. “The recruiting process is hard at times because it’s so busy, but I’m not taking it for granted,” the prospect said. “Last year with the COVID restrictions, we couldn’t do anything. I’m getting to experience all of this for the first time and am making the most of it.”