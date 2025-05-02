Weather delay updates for Tennessee baseball's opener vs. Auburn

After moving Tennessee baseball's opening game of its series vs. Auburn up to 5:30 p.m. ET, inclement weather has forced the game to go into a weather delay.

Follow this article to stay up to date on the latest developments:

10 p.m. - Game one will resume on Saturday at 11 a.m.

9:50 p.m. - The game on Friday night is suspended, play resume at a later date this weekend yet to be confirmed

9:05 p.m. - Tennessee baseball posts the weather delay is still underway, no updates at this time

8:22 p.m. - The plan is to meet at 8:45 p.m. to adjust plans

8:13 p.m. - Game goes under delay in the middle of the first, Auburn leads 2-0

8 p.m. - Game starts

7:23 p.m. - Softball suspends game, baseball still plans to start at 8 p.m.

6:03 p.m. - 8 p.m. remains the planned start time if there are no further delays

5:23 p.m. - Game delayed until 8 p.m. at the earliest

4:54 p.m. - Game delayed until 6 p.m. at the earliest

10:40 a.m. - Game moved from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.