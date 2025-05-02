Weather delay updates for Tennessee baseball's opener vs. Auburn

After moving Tennessee baseball's opening game of its series vs. Auburn up to 5:30 p.m. ET, inclement weather has forced the game to go into a weather delay.
Follow this article to stay up to date on the latest developments:
10 p.m. - Game one will resume on Saturday at 11 a.m.
9:50 p.m. - The game on Friday night is suspended, play resume at a later date this weekend yet to be confirmed
9:05 p.m. - Tennessee baseball posts the weather delay is still underway, no updates at this time
8:22 p.m. - The plan is to meet at 8:45 p.m. to adjust plans
8:13 p.m. - Game goes under delay in the middle of the first, Auburn leads 2-0
8 p.m. - Game starts
7:23 p.m. - Softball suspends game, baseball still plans to start at 8 p.m.
6:03 p.m. - 8 p.m. remains the planned start time if there are no further delays
5:23 p.m. - Game delayed until 8 p.m. at the earliest
4:54 p.m. - Game delayed until 6 p.m. at the earliest
10:40 a.m. - Game moved from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
At the moment, start times for Saturday and Sunday's contests are unchanged. Saturday will begin at 6 p.m. and air on SECN+. Sunday is set for a 1 p.m. start, also on SECN+.
This change conincides with Tennessee softball's schedule change. After dropping game one of its series vs. Texas A&M on Thursday night, the Lady Vols will play a double-header on Friday to conclude the series and regular season play.
First pitch times for Tennessee softball are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., both on SECN+.
Tennessee baseball's series vs. Auburn will be a meeting between top 12 teams. In D1Baseball's latest poll, the Vols dropped to the No. 12 spot. The Tigers moved to No. 10 due to their strong season to this point.
The Vols' slide came all the way from No. 6 after a series loss to LSU on the road. The Tigers moved up one spot from No. 11 after taking a series against Mississippi State at home.
Both teams won their midweek contests by narrow margins heading into the weekend. Tennessee downed Northern Kentucky 7-5 while Auburn beat Samford 3-0.
After the Vols play host to the Tigers, Tennessee will continue a long home stand. It will welcome Indiana State to town on Tuesday before playing Vanderbilt for a three-game set over the weekend. The Friday through Sunday series has start times of 5:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.
Then, the Vols will finish out its regular season slate of home games by hosting Belmont the following Tuesday. The regular season concludes with a trip to play Arkansas from May 15-17.
Then, the SEC Tournament begins on May 20 in a new single-elimination format with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the conference.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.