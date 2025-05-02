Some fans think Auburn was gifted a home run vs. Tennessee baseball

Auburn baseball might have gotten a free home run in the first inning against Tennessee. Through a downpour, Tigers right field Ike Irish powered a ball to left field. The umpires ruled it a home run, but some fans have said the ball hit the wall and came up short. You be the judge. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

After the hit, Irish rounded first but retreated to the bag, not knowing if the ball escaped. However, left fielder Dalton Bargo didn't seem urgent to get the ball in. The result was a 2-0 lead for Auburn in the top of the first. Liam Doyle, Tennessee's pitcher, worked out of the frame to get the Vols up to bat. However, the game was put under delay after the umpires checked the condition of the mound during the inning change.