Some fans think Auburn was gifted a home run vs. Tennessee baseball

Auburn baseball might have gotten a free home run in the first inning against Tennessee.
Through a downpour, Tigers right field Ike Irish powered a ball to left field. The umpires ruled it a home run, but some fans have said the ball hit the wall and came up short.
You be the judge.
After the hit, Irish rounded first but retreated to the bag, not knowing if the ball escaped. However, left fielder Dalton Bargo didn't seem urgent to get the ball in.
The result was a 2-0 lead for Auburn in the top of the first. Liam Doyle, Tennessee's pitcher, worked out of the frame to get the Vols up to bat.
However, the game was put under delay after the umpires checked the condition of the mound during the inning change.
At the moment, start times for Saturday and Sunday's contests are unchanged. Saturday will begin at 6 p.m. and air on SECN+. Sunday is set for a 1 p.m. start, also on SECN+.
This change coincides with Tennessee softball's schedule change. After dropping game one of its series vs. Texas A&M on Thursday night, the Lady Vols attempted to play a double-header on Friday to conclude the series and regular season play. However, the second game of the set was suspended to Saturday.
Tennessee baseball's series vs. Auburn is a meeting between top 12 teams. In D1Baseball's latest poll, the Vols dropped to the No. 12 spot. The Tigers moved to No. 10 due to their strong season to this point.
The Vols' slide came all the way from No. 6 after a series loss to LSU on the road. The Tigers moved up one spot from No. 11 after taking a series against Mississippi State at home.
Both teams won their midweek contests by narrow margins heading into the weekend. Tennessee downed Northern Kentucky 7-5 while Auburn beat Samford 3-0.
After the Vols play host to the Tigers, Tennessee will continue a long home stand. It will welcome Indiana State to town on Tuesday before playing Vanderbilt for a three-game set over the weekend. The Friday through Sunday series has start times of 5:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.
Then, the Vols will finish out its regular season slate of home games by hosting Belmont the following Tuesday. The regular season concludes with a trip to play Arkansas from May 15-17.
Then, the SEC Tournament begins on May 20 in a new single-elimination format with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the conference.
