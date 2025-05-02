Tennessee basketball's Chaz Lanier earns 2025 NBA Combine invite

Lanier was the only out-going Vols player to be invited.

The former Tennessee guard was one of 75 players invited to the combine on Friday, which will take place May 11-18 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

Chaz Lanier will take part in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago later this month.

Lanier made an impact in his lone season at Tennessee. He was instrumental in the Vols reaching the Elite Eight for the second-straight year and just the third time in school history.

After playing the first four seasons of his career at North Florida, the Nashville native joined the Vols as a transfer for his final year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-5, 207-pound Lanier averaged 18.0 points on 43.1% shooting from the field and his 123 made 3-pointers were a program-best, eclipsing the previous record held by Chris Lofton for more than 15 years.

Lanier scored 20 or more points in 15 games, including a 29-point outing in Tennessee NCAA Tournament First Round win over Wofford and 20 point against UCLA in the Round of 32.

Lanier was named All-SEC by the Associated Press and league coaches and the SEC Newcomer of the Year.

Lanier was tabbed to numerous All-America Teams, including Sporting News, National Association of Basketball Coaches and the Wooden Award.

Lanier is looking to join the list of Vols players under Rick Barnes that have been drafted.

Former guard Dalton Knecht, who transferred to Tennessee from Northern Colorado with one year of eligibility left in 2023-24, transformed into a first round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2024 draft.

Lanier is currently projected as a second round pick, according to ESPN's draft board.

The draft is scheduled for June 25-26 in Brooklyn.