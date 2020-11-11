Hyatt and Baron making most of early chances
Tennessee doesn’t have a ton of freshman contributing in 2020, not to the degree the Vols did in Jeremy Pruitt’s first two years. However, two newcomers in particular—Jalin Hyatt and Tyler Baron—ar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news