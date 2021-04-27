VolQuest - Hyatt talks invite to five-star challenge, early stages of recruitment

Devin Hyatt made his way to Atlanta on Sunday to compete in the third stop of the annual Rivals Camp Series.

The 2023 wide receiver prospect out of Irmo, South Carolina walked away from the camp having earned an invite to the Five-Star Challenge and Underclassmen Challenge this summer in Atlanta.

“It meant a lot,” Hyatt told Volquest about the invite. “Just another opportunity for me to show coaches what I can do. It means a lot that they think I’m one of the best out there. That motivates me.

“It was a good camp, good competition out there, great coaches. Just a normal camp trying to show what I can do.”

Hyatt’s skills were on full display as he worked through agility drills, receiver specific drills and competed in one-on-ones. It was the routes on air portion of the camp that the 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. receiver stood out the most, however.

“Routes on air, that’s where I believe I excel at with my route running,” Hyatt said. “I like showing my routes on the routes on air and showing what I can do against competition in the one on ones.”

Hyatt plays on the outside at Dutch Fork High School, but because of his speed, he works in the slot when he attends camps. The younger brother of current Vols receiver Jalin Hyatt admits that Jalin probably has a step on him, but is quick to point out that by the time his senior year rolls around, he’ll be faster.

“With him being my older brother, I was at every game, always worked out with him, so we’re going to have our similarities,” Hyatt said. “I’ve always looked up to him and he’s taught me everything he knew. Route running wise, I feel like we’re the same, but he’s a little bit lighter than me. You can say we play alike, but we’ve got different body types. I’m taller than him, so I feel like I’m a little more physical, where he’s more of the true slot receiver.”