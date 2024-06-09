As the Celtics and Mavericks prepare for game two of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, the 2024 draft is inching closer. This means Tennessee basketball star Dalton Knecht is also nearing his projected lottery selection to begin his NBA career. ESPN has put together a simulator for the draft that uses its NBA Draft Day Predictor to simulate the event with differing results based off analytics for each sim. I ran this simulation 50 times to see where Knecht would land. Here's what happened. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

RESULTS

Mean

First, we'll take a look at the average selection spot for Knecht. He was picked as high as six and as low as 13. With a healthy amount of sample sizes in between, he is projected to land just inside the top 10. MEAN: Pick 9.02

Median

Next, we'll look at the median. This takes a look at the midpoint of our data when put in order. This puts less weight on outliers such as the one time the simulation had him fall to the 13th pick. MEDIAN: Pick 9 - Grizzlies

Mode

Lastly, we'll look at the mode. This takes into account the situation that occurred the most. It's as simple as that. Out of the 50 simulations, which team selected Knecht more than the others? MODE: Pick 8 - Spurs

Thoughts