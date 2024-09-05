Advertisement

Published Sep 5, 2024
I simulated Tennessee football vs. NC State on College Football 25
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia

With Tennessee and NC State meeting in real life on Saturday, I fired up EA Sports' College Football 25 video game to see how it would predict things would go.

I placed both teams inside the neutral site in Charlotte, took my hands off the controller and watched how the simulation unfolded.

Here's what happened.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

SCORING SUMMARY

Tennessee vs. NC State CFB25 Simulation
Team1234FINAL

NC State

0

3

7

0

10

Tennessee

7

10

7

7

31

First Quarter

7:00: (Tenn) Chas Nimrod 25-yard pass from Nico Iamaleava

Second Quarter

7:16: (Tenn) 31-yard field goal

0:40: (Tenn) Mike Matthews 14-yard pass from Nico Iamaleava

0:00: (NCST) 53-yard field goal

Third Quarter

7:09: (NCST) Grayson McCall nine-yard run

3:20: (Tenn) Chris Brazzell II 32-yard pass from Nico Iamaleava

Fourth Quarter

9:27: (Tenn) Dylan Sampson 16-yard run

TEAM STATS

Team Stats in Tennessee vs. NC State CFB25 Simulation
NC STATESTATTENNESSEE

10

Score

31

17

First Downs

21

281

Total Offense

423

17 | -1 | 1

Rushes | Yards | TDs

28 | 173 | 1

-0.1

Yards Per Rush

6.2

22 | 27 | 0

Comp | Att | TDs

13 | 17 | 3

10.4

Yards Per Pass

14.7

282

Passing Yards

250

4/8 (50%)

3rd Down Conv.

9/10 (90%)

0/1 (0%)

4th Down Conv.

0/0 (N/a)

1 | 0 | 50%

Red Zone TD | FG | %

2 | 1 | 60%

0

Turnovers

0

0

PR Yards

5

88

KR Yards

46

369

Total Yards

474

0 | 0 yards

Penalties

1 | 10 yards

PLAYER STATS

Passing Stats Tennessee vs. NC State CFB25 Simulation
PlayerYDSCOMP%TDINTRATING

(Tenn) N. Iamaleava

250

76

3

0

258.2

(NCST) G. McCall

282

81

0

0

169.2

Rushing Stats Tennessee vs. NC State CFB25 Simulation
PlayerATTYDSAVGTD

(Tenn) D. Sampson

21

137

6.5

1

(Tenn) N. Iamaleava

7

36

5.1

0

(NCST) G. McCall

9

-5

-0.5

1

(NCST) J. Waters

6

6

1.0

0

(NCST) K. Concepcion

2

-2

-1.0

0

Receiving Stats Tennessee vs. NC State CFB25 Simulation
PlayerRECTDSAVGTDLONG

(Tenn) S. White

4

52

13.0

0

16

(Tenn) B. McCoy

3

89

29.6

0

62

(Tenn) C. Brazzell II

2

42

21.0

1

32

(Tenn) D. Thornton Jr.

1

25

25.0

1

25

(Tenn) C. Nimrod

1

25

25.0

0

25

(Tenn) M. Matthews

1

14

14.0

0

14

(Tenn) D. Sampson

1

3

3.0

0

3

(NCST) N. Rogers

5

99

19.8

0

27

(NCST) D. Collins

5

57

11.4

0

22

(NCST) J. Waters

4

26

6.5

0

13

(NCST) K. Concepcion

4

55

13.7

0

21

(NCST) J. Joly

3

38

12.6

0

21

(NCST) W. Grimes

1

7

7.0

0

7

Defensive Stats Tennessee vs. NC State CFB25 Simulation
*Jourdan Thomas is out for the season in real life but still active in the video game // ** Arion Carter did not opt into the game and was replaced by a generated player
PlayerTACKLESTFLSACK

(Tenn) J. Pearce Jr.

9

6

3

(Tenn) Jo. Thomas*

8

4

0

(Tenn) A. Carter**

7

0

0

(Tenn) A. Turrentine

6

0

0

(Tenn) K. Pili

6

0

0

(Tenn) J. McCoy

5

0

0

(Tenn) K. Perry

3

0

0

(Tenn) R. Gibson III

3

1

0

(Tenn) Ja. Thomas

2

1

0

(Tenn) O. Thomas

2

0

0

(Tenn) J. Josephs

1

1

1

(Tenn) B. Carter

1

0

0

(Tenn) D. Bailey

1

0

0

(Tenn) T. West

1

0

0

(Tenn) C. Charles

1

0

0

(Tenn) B. Eason

1

1

0

(NCST) C. Fordham

9

2

0

(NCST) D. Boykin

9

0

0

(NCST) B. Cisse

7

0

0

(NCST) J. Carter

6

1

0

(NCST) N. Campbell

6

0

0

(NCST) A. White

6

0

0

(NCST) K. Palmer

4

0

0

(NCST) K. McBride

3

1

0

(NCST) T. Price

3

1

1

(NCST) W. Grimes

3

0

0

(NCST) G. McVay

2

0

0

(NCST) S. Brown

2

0

0

(NCST) D. Betty

2

0

0

(NCST) N. Potter

1

0

0

(NCST) T. Cooley

1

0

0

(NCST) D. Marshall

1

0

0

(NCST) D. Vann

1

1

1

(NCST) K. Raphael

1

0

0

(NCST) W. Wright

1

0

0

