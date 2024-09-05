in other news
Tennessee announces date, time for 'Market Square Madness'
The annual event in downtown Knoxville is slated for October.
VFLs in the NFL: 26 former Tennessee football players on opening rosters
Looking at all 26 former Tennessee football players to start the 2024 season on an active NFL roster.
Bru McCoy’s return ‘refreshing’ for Vols
Bru McCoy is back in Tennessee's offense and maybe better than before.
The VolReport Show: Recapping UTC, previewing NC State vs. Tennessee
Ryan Sylvia and Noah Taylor discuss the Vols' upcoming matchup with NC State in Charlotte.
Zakai Zeigler named Blue Ribbon Yearbook Preseason Second Team All-American
The first Preseason All-American list of the off-season has been released and it includes Zakai Zeigler.
in other news
Tennessee announces date, time for 'Market Square Madness'
The annual event in downtown Knoxville is slated for October.
VFLs in the NFL: 26 former Tennessee football players on opening rosters
Looking at all 26 former Tennessee football players to start the 2024 season on an active NFL roster.
Bru McCoy’s return ‘refreshing’ for Vols
Bru McCoy is back in Tennessee's offense and maybe better than before.
With Tennessee and NC State meeting in real life on Saturday, I fired up EA Sports' College Football 25 video game to see how it would predict things would go.
I placed both teams inside the neutral site in Charlotte, took my hands off the controller and watched how the simulation unfolded.
Here's what happened.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
7:00: (Tenn) Chas Nimrod 25-yard pass from Nico Iamaleava
Second Quarter
7:16: (Tenn) 31-yard field goal
0:40: (Tenn) Mike Matthews 14-yard pass from Nico Iamaleava
0:00: (NCST) 53-yard field goal
Third Quarter
7:09: (NCST) Grayson McCall nine-yard run
3:20: (Tenn) Chris Brazzell II 32-yard pass from Nico Iamaleava
Fourth Quarter
9:27: (Tenn) Dylan Sampson 16-yard run
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.