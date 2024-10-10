I simulated Tennessee vs. Florida on College Football 25

Tennessee football is set to meet Florida inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
Ahead of the real-life matchup, I simulated the game on the College Football 25 video game.
Here are the results.
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
(Tenn) Nico Iamaleava 1-yd run, 9:56
(Tenn) Nico Iamaleava 3-yd run, 4:59
Second Quarter
(Tenn) DeSean Bishop 16-yd run, 6:21
(Tenn) Chris Brazzell II 13-yd pass from Nico Iamaleava, 0:46
Third Quarter
(Tenn) DeSean Bishop 10-yd run, 4:54
Fourth Quarter
(Fla) Arlis Boardingham 27-yd pass from Graham Mertz, 11:54
(Fla) Chimera Dike 4-yd pass from Graham Mertz, 1:47
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
