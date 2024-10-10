Advertisement
Published Oct 10, 2024
I simulated Tennessee vs. Florida on College Football 25
Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee football is set to meet Florida inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Ahead of the real-life matchup, I simulated the game on the College Football 25 video game.

Here are the results.

SCORING SUMMARY

Scoring Summary in Tennessee vs. Florida CFB25 Simulation
Team1234FINAL

Florida

0

0

0

14

14

Tennessee

14

14

y

0

35

First Quarter

(Tenn) Nico Iamaleava 1-yd run, 9:56

(Tenn) Nico Iamaleava 3-yd run, 4:59

Second Quarter

(Tenn) DeSean Bishop 16-yd run, 6:21

(Tenn) Chris Brazzell II 13-yd pass from Nico Iamaleava, 0:46

Third Quarter

(Tenn) DeSean Bishop 10-yd run, 4:54

Fourth Quarter

(Fla) Arlis Boardingham 27-yd pass from Graham Mertz, 11:54

(Fla) Chimera Dike 4-yd pass from Graham Mertz, 1:47

TEAM STATS

Team Statsin Tennessee vs. Florida CFB25 Simulation
FloridaStatTennessee

14

Score

35

13

First Downs

27

301

Total Offense

459

18 | 57 | 0

Rushes | Yards | TDs

38 | 234 | 4

3.2

Yards Per Rush

6.2

23 | 32 | 2

Comp | Att | TDs

14 | 19 | 1

7.6

Yards Per Pass

11.8

244

Passing Yards

225

1 | 10 (10%)

3rd Down Conv.

5 | 8 (62%)

3 | 3 (100%)

4th Down Conv.

0 | 0 (N/a)

1 | 0 | 50%

Red Zone TD | FG | %

5 | 0 | 83%

1

Turnovers

0

1 | 10

Penalties

2 | 15

PLAYER STATS

Passing Stats in Tennessee vs. Florida CFB25 Simulation
PlayerRatingCompAttTDINT

(Tenn) N. Iamaleava

190.5

14

19

1

0

(Fla) G. Mertz

150.2

23

32

2

1

Rushing Stats in Tennessee vs. Florida CFB25 Simulation
PlayerAttYardsTD

(Tenn) D. Bishop

16

105

2

(Tenn) D. Sampson

14

117

0

(Tenn) N. Iamaleava

7

11

2

(Tenn) P. Lewis

1

1

0

(Fla) M. Johnson

14

50

0

(Fla) G. Mertz

3

3

0

(Fla) T. Webb

1

4

0

Receiving Stats in Tennessee vs. Florida CFB25 Simulation
PlayerRecYdsTD

(Tenn) D. Thornton

3

54

0

(Tenn) M. Matthews

2

47

0

(Tenn) D. Bishop

2

24

0

(Tenn) M. Kitselman

2

16

0

(Tenn) S. White

1

35

0

(Tenn) B. McCoy

1

21

0

(Tenn) C. Brazzell

1

13

1

(Tenn) D. Samps0on

1

15

0

(Fla) E. Badger

6

98

0

(Fla) A. Boardingham

4

74

1

(Fla) M. Johnson

4

6

0

(Fla) E. Wilson

3

36

0

(Fla) H. Hansen

2

17

0

(Fla) C. Dike

2

8

1

(Fla) M. Burke

1

5

0

Top Defensive Stats in Tennessee vs. Florida CFB25 Simulation
PlayerTacklesTFLSacksINT

(Tenn) K. Pili

9

1

0

1

(Tenn) J. Pearce

4

1

1

0

(Fla.) A. Turner

7

0

0

0

(Fla.) G. Howard

7

1

1

0

