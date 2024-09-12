PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

I simulated Tennessee vs. Kent State on College Football 25

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs toward the end zone at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC.
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs toward the end zone at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

With Tennessee and Kent State meeting in real life on Saturday, I fired up EA Sports' College Football 25 video game to see how it would predict things would go.

I placed both teams inside Neyland Stadium at night, took my hands off the controller and watched how the simulation unfolded.

Here's what happened.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

SCORING SUMMARY

Tennessee vs. Kent State CFB25 Simulation
Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FINAL

Kent

0

3

0

0

3

Tenn

14

0

14

7

35

First Quarter

(Tenn) Nico Iamaleava, 7 yd run, 8:23

(Tenn) Squirrel White 43 yd pass from Nico Iamaleava, 2:13

Second Quarter

(Kent) Andrew Glass, 41 yd FG, 3:43

Third Quarter

(Tenn) Bru McCoy 23 yd pass from Nico Iamaleava, 8:00

(Tenn) Dylan Sampson 4 yd run, 4:21

Fourth Quarter

(Tenn) Dont'e Thornton Jr. 29 yd pass from Nico Iamaleava, 9:42

TEAM STATS

Team Stats in Tennessee vs. Kent State CFB25 Simulation
KENT STATE STAT TENNESSEE

3

Score

35

16

First Downs

22

261

Total Offense

474

24 | 22 | 0

Rushes | Yards | TDs

30 | 149 | 2

0.9

Yards Per Rush

5.0

27 | 38 | 0

Comp | Att | TDs

18 | 21 | 3

6.3

Yards Per Pass

15.5

239

Passing Yards

325

6 | 15 (40%)

3rd Down Conv.

5 | 8 (62%)

2 | 3 (66%)

4th Down Conv.

1 | 1 (100%)

0 | 0 | 0%

Red Zone TD | FG | %

2 | 0 | 40%

1

Turnovers

1

0

PR Yards

17

61

KR Yards

32

322

Total yards

523

0 | 0

Penalties

2 | 5

PLAYER STATS

Passing Stats Tennessee vs. Kent State CFB25 Simulation
Player YDS COMP% TD INT RATING

(Tenn) N. Iamaleava

325

85%

3

1

253.3

(Kent) T. Ulatowski

239

71%

0

1

118.6
Rushing Stats Tennessee vs. Kent State CFB25 Simulation
Player ATT YDS AVG TD

(Tenn) D. Sampson

25

131

5.2

1

(Tenn) N. Iamaleava

5

18

3.6

1

(Kent) G. Garcia

17

48

2.8

0

(Kent) T. Ulatowski

6

-35

-5.8

0

(Kent) K. Thomas

1

9

9.0

0
Receiving Stats Tennessee vs. Kent State CFB25 Simulation
Player REC YDS AVG TD LONG

(Tenn) B. McCoy

4

100

25.0

1

32

(Tenn) S. White

3

88

29.3

1

43

(Tenn) C. Brazzell II

4

59

14.7

0

22

(Tenn) D. Thornton Jr.

3

51

17.0

1

29

(Tenn) H. Staes

2

17

8.5

0

9

(Tenn) D. Sampson

1

12

12.0

0

12

(Tenn) C. Seldon

1

-2

-2.0

0

-2.0

(Kent) C. McCray

6

63

10.5

0

26

(Kent) L. Floriea

7

57

8.1

0

17

(Kent) S. Brown

4

40

10.0

0

17

(Kent) A. Harrison

4

39

9.7

0

23

(Kent) G. Garcia

5

21

4.2

0

9

(Kent) D. Dorsey

1

19

19.0

0

19
Defensive Stats Tennessee vs. Kent State CFB25 Simulation
Player TACKLES TFL SACK INT

(Tenn) A. Carter

11

0

0

0

(Tenn) B. Carter

9

2

0

0

(Tenn) J. McCoy

8

0

0

0

(Tenn) K. Pili

8

0

0

0

(Tenn) J. Pearce Jr.

7

5

3.5

0

(Tenn) Ja. Thomas

6

0

0

0

(Tenn) D. Bailey

5

1

0.5

0

(Tenn) C. Charles

4

0

0

0

(Tenn) O. Thomas

3

3

0

0

(Tenn) A. Turrentine

3

0

0

0

(Tenn) J. Telander

3

0

0

0

(Tenn) B. Eason

2

1

0

0

(Tenn) T. West

2

0

0

0

(Tenn) R. Gibson III

2

0

0

1

(Tenn) C. Harrison

1

0

0

0

(Kent) E. Watkins

14

1

0

0

(Kent) N. Giacolone

9

0

0

0

(Kent) M. Harmon

7

3

0

0

(Kent) S. Daley

6

3

0

0

(Kent) M. Folk

6

0

0

0

(Kent) M. Brackins

5

0

0

0

(Kent) X. Cokley

5

0

0

0

(Kent) K. Landery

4

3

0

0

(Kent) N. Muhammad

4

1

0

1

(Kent) J. Dotson

4

0

0

0

(Kent) O. Billotte

3

0

0

0

(Kent) J. Studio

20

0

0

0

(Kent) T. Miller

1

0

0

0

(Kent) A. Branch

1

0

0

0

(Kent) S. Brown

1

0

0

0

(Kent) D. Bennett

1

0

0

0

(Kent) A. Fisher

1

0

0

0

(Kent) K. Johns

1

0

0

0

(Kent) J. Bulter

1

0

0

0

