I simulated Tennessee vs. Kent State on College Football 25
With Tennessee and Kent State meeting in real life on Saturday, I fired up EA Sports' College Football 25 video game to see how it would predict things would go.
I placed both teams inside Neyland Stadium at night, took my hands off the controller and watched how the simulation unfolded.
Here's what happened.
SCORING SUMMARY
|Team
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|FINAL
|
Kent
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Tenn
|
14
|
0
|
14
|
7
|
35
First Quarter
(Tenn) Nico Iamaleava, 7 yd run, 8:23
(Tenn) Squirrel White 43 yd pass from Nico Iamaleava, 2:13
Second Quarter
(Kent) Andrew Glass, 41 yd FG, 3:43
Third Quarter
(Tenn) Bru McCoy 23 yd pass from Nico Iamaleava, 8:00
(Tenn) Dylan Sampson 4 yd run, 4:21
Fourth Quarter
(Tenn) Dont'e Thornton Jr. 29 yd pass from Nico Iamaleava, 9:42
TEAM STATS
|KENT STATE
|STAT
|TENNESSEE
|
3
|
Score
|
35
|
16
|
First Downs
|
22
|
261
|
Total Offense
|
474
|
24 | 22 | 0
|
Rushes | Yards | TDs
|
30 | 149 | 2
|
0.9
|
Yards Per Rush
|
5.0
|
27 | 38 | 0
|
Comp | Att | TDs
|
18 | 21 | 3
|
6.3
|
Yards Per Pass
|
15.5
|
239
|
Passing Yards
|
325
|
6 | 15 (40%)
|
3rd Down Conv.
|
5 | 8 (62%)
|
2 | 3 (66%)
|
4th Down Conv.
|
1 | 1 (100%)
|
0 | 0 | 0%
|
Red Zone TD | FG | %
|
2 | 0 | 40%
|
1
|
Turnovers
|
1
|
0
|
PR Yards
|
17
|
61
|
KR Yards
|
32
|
322
|
Total yards
|
523
|
0 | 0
|
Penalties
|
2 | 5
PLAYER STATS
|Player
|YDS
|COMP%
|TD
|INT
|RATING
|
(Tenn) N. Iamaleava
|
325
|
85%
|
3
|
1
|
253.3
|
(Kent) T. Ulatowski
|
239
|
71%
|
0
|
1
|
118.6
|Player
|ATT
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|
(Tenn) D. Sampson
|
25
|
131
|
5.2
|
1
|
(Tenn) N. Iamaleava
|
5
|
18
|
3.6
|
1
|
(Kent) G. Garcia
|
17
|
48
|
2.8
|
0
|
(Kent) T. Ulatowski
|
6
|
-35
|
-5.8
|
0
|
(Kent) K. Thomas
|
1
|
9
|
9.0
|
0
|Player
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|
(Tenn) B. McCoy
|
4
|
100
|
25.0
|
1
|
32
|
(Tenn) S. White
|
3
|
88
|
29.3
|
1
|
43
|
(Tenn) C. Brazzell II
|
4
|
59
|
14.7
|
0
|
22
|
(Tenn) D. Thornton Jr.
|
3
|
51
|
17.0
|
1
|
29
|
(Tenn) H. Staes
|
2
|
17
|
8.5
|
0
|
9
|
(Tenn) D. Sampson
|
1
|
12
|
12.0
|
0
|
12
|
(Tenn) C. Seldon
|
1
|
-2
|
-2.0
|
0
|
-2.0
|
(Kent) C. McCray
|
6
|
63
|
10.5
|
0
|
26
|
(Kent) L. Floriea
|
7
|
57
|
8.1
|
0
|
17
|
(Kent) S. Brown
|
4
|
40
|
10.0
|
0
|
17
|
(Kent) A. Harrison
|
4
|
39
|
9.7
|
0
|
23
|
(Kent) G. Garcia
|
5
|
21
|
4.2
|
0
|
9
|
(Kent) D. Dorsey
|
1
|
19
|
19.0
|
0
|
19
|Player
|TACKLES
|TFL
|SACK
|INT
|
(Tenn) A. Carter
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Tenn) B. Carter
|
9
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
(Tenn) J. McCoy
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Tenn) K. Pili
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Tenn) J. Pearce Jr.
|
7
|
5
|
3.5
|
0
|
(Tenn) Ja. Thomas
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Tenn) D. Bailey
|
5
|
1
|
0.5
|
0
|
(Tenn) C. Charles
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Tenn) O. Thomas
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
(Tenn) A. Turrentine
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Tenn) J. Telander
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Tenn) B. Eason
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
(Tenn) T. West
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Tenn) R. Gibson III
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
(Tenn) C. Harrison
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) E. Watkins
|
14
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) N. Giacolone
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) M. Harmon
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) S. Daley
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) M. Folk
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) M. Brackins
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) X. Cokley
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) K. Landery
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) N. Muhammad
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
(Kent) J. Dotson
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) O. Billotte
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) J. Studio
|
20
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) T. Miller
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) A. Branch
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) S. Brown
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) D. Bennett
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) A. Fisher
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) K. Johns
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Kent) J. Bulter
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
