ORLANDO, Fla. — Between opt outs and transfer portal losses, the future of the Tennessee football program was the focus of its Cheez-It Citrus Bowl bout with Iowa. For a couple of hours on New Year's Day at Camping World Stadium, that future looked bright. Against one of the top defenses in college football, freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava dazzled at times and looked like a freshman in others in his first career start. So did the Vols' young running backs and their defense. The result was a 35-0 win that felt out of reach before halftime. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION Iamaleava was just 12-of-19 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown, but he rushed 15 times for 27 yards and three touchdowns as No. 21 Tennessee (9-4) posted nearly 400 yards of total offense. There was little No. 17 Iowa (10-4) could do offensively against the Vols' defense, which forced three turnovers and sacked quarterback Deacon Hill five times. The Hawkeyes mustered just 173 yards with 60 passing. Tennessee EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. accounted for three tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one interception.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Advertisement

Both Tennessee and Iowa's opening drive resulted in sacks. Elijah Herring grabbed Hill for a loss and the favor was returned with Iamaleavea being sacked on third-and-long. Jackson Ross' ensuing punt came off of the side of his foot and over to the Iowa sideline. It set the Hawkeyes up in plus territory at the 47-yard line. Iowa reached the doorstep with third-and-goal but Hill's pass to the end zone was intercepted by Andre Turrentine, providing the Vols' defense with a big stop.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSYjMzk7bGwgdGFrZSB0aGF0ITxicj48YnI+8J+TuiBBQkM8YnI+ 8J+TsiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNGpGNmF2eUFndiI+aHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzRqRjZhdnlBZ3Y8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9t b2U0OG5YZVVNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbW9lNDhuWGVVTTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBUZW5uZXNzZWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBWb2xfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzQxODg5MjIxODUyMzQwNTE1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkph bnVhcnkgMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Tennessee was unable to turn the takeaway into points, but two runs from running back Dylan Sampson and another from Iamaleava on the Vols' next possession put them in the red zone for the first time late in the first quarter. Iamaleava capped the seven-play with a 19-yard touchdown run up the middle on second down to give Tennessee a 7-0 lead just seconds into the second quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OSUNPLiBTSVguPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6IEFCQzxicj7wn5OyIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80akY2YXZ5QWd2Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vNGpG NmF2eUFndjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZuVDdyS1JjblMi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82blQ3cktSY25TPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRl bm5lc3NlZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFZvbF9Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Wb2xfRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDE4OTM3 MTY5ODAyMjAwMzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxLCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Tennessee again looked methodical, put together an 11-play drive that ate up more than five minutes of clock and included one fourth down conversion on a Seldon run. On third-and-1 inside the 10, Seldon picked up another first, setting up Iamaleava for his second rushing touchdown, this one from three-yards out to extend the Vols' lead to 14-0 with eight minutes, 12 seconds left in the half. That deficit was a sizable one for Iowa's slow-paced offense.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGVyIG9uZS48YnI+PGJyPvCfk7ogQUJDPGJyPvCfk7IgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRqRjZhdnlBZ3YiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80 akY2YXZ5QWd2PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMENkVVN4OHVm USI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzBDZFVTeDh1ZlE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg VGVubmVzc2VlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZvbF9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc0MTg5 OTc3NzIzMzU1OTY3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDEs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Outside of his first punt, Ross settled in and kept Iowa pinned back for the most part, particularly in the third quarter as the Hawkeyes started two of their first three drives of the second half inside the 10.

With Iowa backed up to its own goal line, Pearce knocked the ball free of Hill and Dominic Bailey recovered at the 2-yard line. Iamaleava extended the ball across for his third rushing score and a 21-0 advantage with less than two minutes to go in the third. It wasn't the only time that Pearce was responsible for a touchdown. He intercepted Hill and returned it 52 yards down the sideline on the second play of the fourth quarter to put Tennessee up four scores, 28-0.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIE1FTkFDRSBXRSBTQVkuIDxicj48YnI+SmFtZXMgUGVhcmNlIEpy LiBwaWNrIHNpeCE8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7ogQUJDPGJyPvCfk7IgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRqRjZhdnlBZ3YiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80akY2YXZ5 QWd2PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRXRaSnF4UlBLcyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0V0WkpxeFJQS3M8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGVubmVz c2VlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZvbF9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc0MTkyMTc2MDA3 MTYzNDk5MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDEsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Iowa found some semblance of life when backup quarterback Marco Lainez entered in the fourth. He picked up multiple first downs on runs and got the Hawkeyes within striking distance before being stopped on fourth down with inside nine minutes to go. With the ball back, Sampson rushed for a 31-yard gain and Iamaleava book-ended another scoring drive with his first touchdown pass of the game, an 18-yard strike to tight end McCallan Castles.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3cgYSBURCBwYXNzIHRvIGdvIHdpdGggMyBydXNoaW5nIHNjb3Jl cyBmb3IgTmljbzxicj48YnI+8J+TuiBBQkM8YnI+8J+TsiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vNGpGNmF2eUFndiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRqRjZhdnlB Z3Y8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xZGg5UTBvc2VGIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vMWRoOVEwb3NlRjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZW5uZXNz ZWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBWb2xfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQxOTI4NDg3NzM1 MjI2NzI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMSwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

PLAYS OF THE GAME

-- Iowa's offense doesn't get many opportunities to score, so when the Hawkeyes benefited in field position because of Ross' punt and were hovering around the goal line, an early touchdown could have swung momentum in a big way. Turrentine grabbed it back--literally. His first career interception kept it scoreless. -- Iamaleava used his legs on Tennessee's first scoring drive, which covered 73 yards in seven plays. He rushed for 15 yards and a first down to set the Vols up in the red zone, then scored on a run two plays later to pull ahead. -- There wasn't much going for either offense through much of the third quarter. Both teams traded punts but Tennessee's defense created opportunity with Pearce stripping the ball from Hill, leading to a recovery and eventually Iamaleava's touchdown run. -- On a day dominated by the Vols' defense, Pearce put the exclamation mark on the performance with his fourth quarter interception that went for a touchdown and a commanding 28-0 lead.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME