Igor Milicic Jr. stays hot, leads Tennessee over Austin Peay

Tennessee basketball returned to action on Sunday afternoon and picked up where it left off.

The Vols downed Austin Peay 103-68 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Tennessee took an early lead behind another quick start by Charlotte transfer Igor Milicic Jr. He would reach the 17-point mark at halftime while totaling 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks for the game.

This comes after a strong performance against Montana in the Vols' previous contest. Against the Grizzlies, he posted 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a Tennessee win.

Behind Milicic against the Governors, Zakai Zeigler finished with 19 points. He also dished out eight assists, had three rebounds and recorded a steal and block.

Jordan Gainey, Cade Phillips, Felix Okpara and Jahmai Mashack also finished in double figures.

As a team, the Vols shot a blistering 63.8% from the field. They also connected on 35.7% of 3-pointers.

The defense held Austin Peay to 35.5 and 30.3% shooting.