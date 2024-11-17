Igor Milicic Jr. stays hot, leads Tennessee over Austin Peay

Tennessee basketball returned to action on Sunday afternoon and picked up where it left off.
The Vols downed Austin Peay 103-68 to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Tennessee took an early lead behind another quick start by Charlotte transfer Igor Milicic Jr. He would reach the 17-point mark at halftime while totaling 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks for the game.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
This comes after a strong performance against Montana in the Vols' previous contest. Against the Grizzlies, he posted 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a Tennessee win.
Behind Milicic against the Governors, Zakai Zeigler finished with 19 points. He also dished out eight assists, had three rebounds and recorded a steal and block.
Jordan Gainey, Cade Phillips, Felix Okpara and Jahmai Mashack also finished in double figures.
As a team, the Vols shot a blistering 63.8% from the field. They also connected on 35.7% of 3-pointers.
The defense held Austin Peay to 35.5 and 30.3% shooting.
HOW IT HAPPENED
After giving up the first basket of the game, Tennessee went on a dominant run to create a large advantage. After a 21-2 tilt, the Vols led 21-5 less than five minutes into the game.
While the Governors were able to scrape back within nine, they weren't able to get any closer. Tennessee continued to apply pressure on both ends of the floor. The biggest run in the final 12 minutes was just a six-point swing.
The steady play gifted the Vols a 52-29 lead at the break, though. Tennessee shot 70.4% from the field in the half and 50% from range. The defense held Austin Peay to 30 and 25% shooting.
Milicic led the way with 17 points. Zeigler wasn't far behind, though, with 12 points at the break.
The second half was controlled by Tennessee but the Vols didn't put much steam on to make a dramatic extension to their lead. The steady push resulted in the bench being cleared for three walk-ons to see the floor.
Tennessee ultimately finished with a 35-point win.
STAT OF THE GAME
One of the biggest differences in the game was at the free throw line. Tennessee shot 33 foul shots while connecting on 24 of them.
On the other end, Austin Peay shot just 17 free throws but were much more efficient making 14.
It was a good effort to get to the line, but the 72.7% shooting from the stripe could be improved.
UP NEXT
Tennessee will look to keep its undefeated season alive with a swing in the Bahamas. First in the Baha Mar Championship is a matchup with Virginia. The Hoos are off to an undefeated start despite the retirement of head coach Tony Bennett forcing an interim to take charge.
The Vols will be matched up with either Baylor or St. Johns the following night in their second game of the tournament.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.