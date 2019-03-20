Illinois defensive tackle plans to see Vols after offer
Aurora, Ill. defensive tackle Denver Warren continues to see his stock rise as the offers continue to pour in.Why? When you are 6-foot-3, 300 pounds and can move, you are wanted.“I get off the ball...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news