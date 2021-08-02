IMPACT ANALYSIS: Addison Nichols is Tennessee’s 13th commit for 2022

Tennessee continues its positive momentum on the recruiting trail – reeling in its third commit in two days and the 13th overall for the 2022 class. Addison Nichols becomes Josh Heupel’s highest-rated commit, the fourth offensive line pledge and the ninth offensive player in the 2022 class. Nichols chose the Volunteers over North Carolina and Ohio State, who were finalists. Southern California was also heavily in the mix for the 6-foot-5, 305-pounder. The four-star hails from Norcross, Ga. and is tabbed as the No. 125 prospect in the county, 15th-best offensive tackle in the class and Georgia’s 13th-highest player. The Volunteer commit was in Knoxville for the final weekend of official visits in June.

Here’s a detailed look at what an Addison Nichols commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“I’m excited for Addison in this next step and for all that’s to come. He’s a good football player. He has done an outstanding job as an offensive lineman and has actually played some great defensive line for us in high school as well. He has really worked to improve his craft. He’s a pretty well-developed player. I think he’s developed physically in terms of size and strength. I think he has developed skill-wise, so I think he is starting off on a good foot as he starts his college career. It matters to him. He’s a player that wants to know the answers as an offensive lineman. He wants to understand not just what to do, but why it’s supposed to be done and how it fits into the broader scheme. He’s a good teammate and has always done a great job connecting with out guys on the offensive line – echoing calls and making sure the young players around him know what to do. He is also a guy who celebrates other people’s success. He gets excited when his teammates are successful. There’s a lot of positive qualities about the player he is on the field, but also the guy he is in the locker room. He’s a guy who helps build a team and who encourages those around him.” - Tim Hardy, Greater Atlanta Christian head coach

HOW NICHOLS FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

It’s easy to see why Nichols was a top-priority for Glen Elarbee’s offensive line in this class. The four-star uses his size and strength to wallop defenders at the high school level, but does the fundamentals correctly in head & hand placement, as well as driving his feet. Nichols works well with his guards and tight ends in combo blocks and has great eyes when picking up delayed blitzers. Speaking of blitzing linebackers and safeties, the new Volunteer commit not only notices them, but absorbs their blows well that come from running starts. The tackle gets his paws on them and then runs them outside to create a clean pocket for his quarterback. “He can balance physicality at the point of attack, the ability to get into somebody and do a great job there,” Greater Atlanta Christian coach Tim Hardy said. “He also has the athleticism to handle guys in space - whether it’s an outside zone or in pass protection. “Addison is big, strong and powerful – but he really has outstanding feet. I think when you are trying to play an up-tempo offense, it requires both. Offenses like that are surprisingly physical and are really trying to be aggressive as part of the speed. They are trying to win the line of scrimmage in a fast-paced way. He has the strength and the power to do that, but also the athleticism to handle things on an edge play or things in pass protections. He is well-equipped for that type of offense.” Nichols will need to work on his explosion off the line of scrimmage in order to be more equipped for SEC play. With his feet and athleticism, improving his get-off won’t be too difficult.

WHAT DOES AN ADDISON NICHOLS COMMITEMNT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?