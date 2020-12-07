VolQuest - Impact Analysis Amari McNeill





As the Vols look to find the win column on the field, Tennessee has made some positive news on the recruiting front as the Vols have landed Georgia lineman Amari McNeill just over two weeks before the early signing period starts





Here’s a detailed look at what McNeill’s commitment means for Tennessee









SCOUTING REPORT





Versatile lineman that had many offers to play offensive lineman, but is expected to play defense at Tennessee. Good body, shows good agility and is athletic for a big man. Whether He plays OL or DL, it is easy to see his feet and flexibility. That’s stands out most about McNeill. As a defensive lineman in the SEC, he will need to improve from a technical standpoint. He will need to improve his moves off the ball, his pad level, and the usage of his hands. It is about athleticism and potential with McNeill. — Chad Simmons, Rivals recruiting analyst





HOW MCNEILL FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?





At 6-4, 280 pounds McNeill is a big body who Tennessee likes as a defensive lineman. The Vols have five seniors on their defensive line and only two freshmen so getting defensive linemen in this class is important for Jeremy Pruitt. Doing it without a defensive line coach on staff is no easy feat, but Pruitt likes what he has seen in evaluating McNeill’s tape this fall and landed the big body.





McNeill’s recruitment with the Vols has been a quick one as Tennessee just offered 12 days ago.





“I’ve been on the phone with them a lot, both coach Pruitt and [Derrick] Ansley,” McNeill said. “They’ve been talking with my family, too.

“I know that coach Pruitt is one of the best defensive coaches in the country.”













WHAT DOES MCNEILL’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?





McNeill is the Vols’ four commitment on the defensive line joining Isaac Washington, KaTron Evans, and Trinity Bell.





On Monday, Tennessee and defensive end commitment Darrell Jackson parted ways. Tennessee currently sits at 25 commitments with more movement in the class expected over the next two weeks leading up to signing day.