Tennessee won a heated recruiting battle for one of the best pass rushers in the 2020 class, beating out Auburn and LSU for 4-star outside linebacker B.J. Ojulari.



As a junior, the Marietta (Ga.) High standout had 104 stops, including 5.0 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss and has only gotten bigger and stronger this offseason in advance of his senior year.

Ojulari becomes the third Blue Devils commitment to Jeremy Pruitt’s program, joining freshman wideout Ramel Keyton and his current teammate and quarterback Harrison Bailey.

Here’s a detailed look at what all Ojulari’s commitment means…

OJULARI'S SCOUTING REPORT

“He’s a kid who has really turned that corner and come into his own as one of the better pass rusher in the South. He’s a guy who plays both sides of the ball for Marietta (right tackle and outside linebacker) pretty much all the time. He’s not only the best defensive lineman/pass rusher for his team, but he’s also maybe their best pass blocker on the offensive line. He’s started there since he was a freshman. Once he can really focus on playing defensive end or stand-up linebacker at Tennessee, his game can really evolve.

He can take the game to the next level. His craft. His fundamentals. Just focusing all his energy on that pass rushing role. He has good anticipation off the line of scrimmage. A good first step. He can dip that shoulder and get around the corner to use that speed and get to the quarterback. He’s a guy who really excels when he can go get the quarterback. He struggles at times when he’s playing the run against bigger offensive lineman, but being more of an outside linebacker hybrid at Tennessee, I like his upside.

I love his energy, his work ethic, attitude and quickness. I think for sure his best football is ahead of him. He’s only going to get better. He has the right mindset and has already played against great competition. He’s a guy I really like his upside at Tennessee."

— Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Analyst