Impact analysis: Brian Grant is Vols fifth commitment of 2022

“Brian is a big tall strong athletic guy who has lots of potential. He learning and getting better every day. He’s new to football and is new to the offensive line. He’s an offensive tackle all the way. Athletically he has good feet, he’s quick and he can really bend for a guy of his height. He weighs between 270-275 right now and with his frame he can carry more weight and keep his athletic ability. He’s just really scratching the surface of his ability.” — Frank Beasley, head coach

Tennessee’s fifth commitment in the class of 2022 hails from a state where Josh Heupel and many of his staff are familiar with in Florida. Brian Grant is a 6-8, 270 offensive lineman from Fort Walton Beach, Florida and he is the newest Vol.

HOW GRANT FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?





At 6-8, 270 pounds Grant has the size and athletic ability to get the attention of several schools. At Choctawatchee Senior High School Grant plays offensive line and defensive line.

Tennessee is obviously looking for big bodies and needs depth at the offensive tackle position. The Vols are thin at the tackle position for the 2021 season and with graduation for Cade Mays and K’Rojhn Calbert the Vols will be even thinner.

Grant is not a prospect who is going to be ready to play right out of the gate, but with his size and athletic ability he has the potential to develop into an anchor on the edge for offensive line coach Glen Elarbee.









WHAT DOES GRANT’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?





Tennessee needs big bodies. They can’t sign enough big bodies in this class and Grant’s commitment better be just the start of things on the offensive line in 2022. The Vols are a major factor with 4-star Addison Nichols. They are involved with Pennsylvania prospect Ryan Brubaker. In-state, Franklin standout Fisher Anderson remains a big target for the Vols. Maurice Clipper from Milton High School in Georgia is another big time target the Vols are recruiting as well.





Nichols, Anderson, and Clipper have all already been on campus. Brubaker will be on campus in June. Nichols will officially visit as well.