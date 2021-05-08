VolQuest - Impact Analysis: Brody Foley

“Brody broke out after a junior season where he had 25 receptions for 233 and a touchdown. Those numbers aren’t huge, it’s really what he showed on film. He’s 6-6, 230 pounds and looks like he has a frame that can carry more weight without sacrificing athleticism. He can play on the line of scrimmage or he can flex out and that type of versatility at that position is key where the value of that position seems to be increasing year after year. I like him best as a receiver. His size and athleticism will make him a difficult cover for linebackers or safeties. At the same time, he does have that versatility where he can slide in and play on the line or even line up as an h-back. We saw him do that several times as a junior. He’s a versatile prospect with a lot of upside. — Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com

Tennessee keeps their recruiting momentum going. This time it’s not in the transfer portal it’s traditional recruiting news as the Vols have gone into Ohio and landed their fourth commitment in the class of 2022 in tight end Brody Foley from Cincinnati.

HOW FOLEY FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?





At 6-6, 230 pounds Foley has the size and frame that offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh wants.

Golesh loves using his tight ends around the goal line. Over the last two seasons Jake Hescock, who is 6-7, has 19 catches for 140 yards and 5 touchdown receptions. He had three in 10 receptions last season.

Two of Central Florida’s tight ends last season were 6 foot 5 or taller. So Foley clearly meets the measurable that Golesh is looking for in that position.









WHAT DOES FOLEY’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?





It continues some momentum for the Vols who now have landed 4 commitments and 4 transfers since April 14th. Can the Vols continue that momentum in a hectic month of June that will feature numerous official visitors.





As for the tight end position, Tennessee loses Princeton Fant and Austin Pope at the position at the end of this season, leaving Jacob Warren and Miles Campbell. Signees Trinity Bell and Julian Nixon will arrive this summer and we will see where they fit in at what position. Bell could play defense and Nixon played receiver in high school and neither of the two were recruited by this staff.





Bottom line is Foley is important for depth and while it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Tennessee could elect to take two tight ends, we expect him to be the only tight end in the class