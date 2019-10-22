Tennessee beat out Arkansas and Mississippi State for one of the top inside linebackers in the 2020 class, as Whitehaven star Bryson Eason committed to the Vols on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Memphis native held more than 20 offers and became a priority for Jeremy Pruitt and his staff during the summer eval period.

Eason is now the 14th member of the 2020 class, and sixth in-state commit.

Here’s a closer look at what his addition means…

SCOUTING REPORT

“First off, he’s cerebral. He’s a very heady football player. He sees things well, reads offenses well. He’s explosive, so when he sees something he can react very quickly. He’s got a very quick twitch and he’s so instinctive at the linebacker position, that allows him to close on the football as well as do well in coverage because he he’s got that quick twitch to go along with his instinctive capabilities. He plays the game well from that neck up. He studies the game, great film watcher. That approach accentuates the things that already come naturally to him.

“Tennessee is getting an alpha male that can run their defense. He has the aptitude to take in all the information and he has the attitude to be able to bleed it over to others. He’s instinctive. He’s a natural leader. He’s not always vocal, but when he speaks it means something. He’s not a ‘rah rah’ guy, but he’s a pointed talker. He means what he says and says what he means. He’s a true middle linebacker that can lead your defense, but he also has the flexibility to be able to play anywhere on the field. He can rush off the edge, play off the slot. He could probably play safety if you throw him back there, he’s that kind of athlete. He’s a winner and he cares about winning. That’s his No. 1 focus.”

— Whitehaven head coach Rodney Saulsberry