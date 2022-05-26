Impact Analysis: Cade Phillips
Tennessee picked up its first commitment of the 2023 class today with the Cade Phillips, the top player in the state of Alabama in his class.Phillips (6-foot-9, 210 pounds) made an official visit t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news