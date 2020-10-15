VolQuest - Impact analysis: Christian Charles

As the Vols prepare to take on Kentucky, Jeremy Pruitt and his staff are making noise on the recruiting trail this week in the peach state.

Athlete Christian Charles has become the 26th commitment in the 2021 class picking the Vols over Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma.

Here’s a detailed look at what Charles’ commitment means for Tennessee

SCOUTING REPORT

First of all he's an athlete. He's a gifted athlete who I would have loved to have seen in the spring and summer. I know other college coaches would have loved to have seen him as well. He plays a lot of quarterback for his high school team but that's not going to be his position at Tennessee. He had offers to play quarterback, corner, safety, and receiver. He can do a lot of different things when you see his tape. DB is a tough position to evaluate especially unless you see him in person with coverage, footwork and how they open their hips up and what he does cover wise. That's the name of the game in college now is who can cover the best. I think his length helps him there. He's a speedy athlete who's long. I think he's all about the potential and upside. Tennessee evaluated him early and offered him early. I think he's a gifted athlete who has ball skills. He has a frame that can add weight. He shows that speed. He's a very versatile guy they can use a variety of places. Long term he's probably a guy who's a safety or plays that star position. Overall, I like the size, frame and versatility. -- Chad Simmons, Rivals Recruiting Analyst

HOW CHARLES FITS WITH THE VOLS

At 6-1, 190 pounds, the talented athlete can play a variety of places on the field from defensive back to an offensive skill position. Tennessee is recruiting him as a defensive back who could play a variety spots. Jeremy Pruitt and Derrick Ansley like big defensive backs. Charles has length and athletic ability.

As a high school quarterback, Charles has a good football IQ understanding route concepts and what the offense is trying to do against a defense. Because of his work on offense, Charles has good ball skills as well which is a key component in Pruitt and Ansley’s evaluation of defensive backs.

Charles is a prospect that Pruitt and Ansley that found during this unusual recruiting time frame. Charles had hoped to get to visit the Vols over the summer, but will not get to visit them before signing day.

WHAT DOES CHARLES’ COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?