The calendar may have turned to May, but Tennessee’s red-hot recruiting streak marches on, as Peach State tailback Cody Brown committed to the Vols over Auburn and 20 other offers.

The powerful 6-foot, 220-pound tailback from Parkview (Ga.) is the nation’s No. 69 prospect and No. 5 running back.

Brown becomes the 17th verbal pledge in the 2021 class for the Vols — and third Top 100 prospect to join the group in just the last week.

Here’s a closer look at what Brown’s decision means…

SCOUTING REPORT

“Cody Brown is a kid I’ve seen numerous times over the number of years. One thing many people don’t know about Cody is his 4.0 GPA. He takes real pride in academics. I’ve always noticed when guys take care of business in the classroom that work ethic typically carries over, that mentality to the athletic side. Cody is very self-driven. He works extremely hard. He prepares physically, mentally. He makes the most out of his ability. As a running back, what I love the most from Cody is the power. The yards after contact. He has good vision, patience. He has an SEC body. He’s thick, stronger, physical. He’s not looking to run towards daylight. He’s not afraid to take on linebackers head-on. He can spin. Keeps his balance. … Tennessee is getting a guy who can definitely add that physical element to their offense. He can wear down defenses. All around, he’s a true student-athlete. You see that with him and his character as a player. It’s a great get for Tennessee.”

— Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Analyst

