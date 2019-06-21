Tennessee kept one of its top targets at home Thursday, as 4-star center Cooper Mays committed to the Vols over offers from Florida, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and others.

The Knoxville Catholic 4-star has seen his stock soar this spring and early summer, winning MVP honors at the Charlotte Rivals camp and earning an invite to the Opening Finals.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound lineman gives Will Friend his No. 1 target at center and the team’s 10th verbal pledge in the Class of 2020.

Here’s a closer look at what Mays’ commitment means…

SCOUTING REPORT

“Cooper is a tenacious player. Between the lines, Cooper plays with a nasty disposition. One of the things you notice with him, coaching him for four years, is just how much bigger he’s gotten. That’s come through hard work in the weight room. He’s always had tremendous athleticism for a guy his size, but now he’s added the weight and the bulk. He’s going to be a top prospect at the next level.”

Steve Matthews, Knoxville Catholic head coach