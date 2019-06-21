Impact Analysis: Cooper Mays
Tennessee kept one of its top targets at home Thursday, as 4-star center Cooper Mays committed to the Vols over offers from Florida, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and others.
The Knoxville Catholic 4-star has seen his stock soar this spring and early summer, winning MVP honors at the Charlotte Rivals camp and earning an invite to the Opening Finals.
The 6-foot-2, 280-pound lineman gives Will Friend his No. 1 target at center and the team’s 10th verbal pledge in the Class of 2020.
Here’s a closer look at what Mays’ commitment means…
SCOUTING REPORT
“Cooper is a tenacious player. Between the lines, Cooper plays with a nasty disposition. One of the things you notice with him, coaching him for four years, is just how much bigger he’s gotten. That’s come through hard work in the weight room. He’s always had tremendous athleticism for a guy his size, but now he’s added the weight and the bulk. He’s going to be a top prospect at the next level.”
Steve Matthews, Knoxville Catholic head coach
HOW WILL MAYS FIT IN WITH THE VOLS?
Mays is likely a true center, despite playing guard in high school. He’s worked all spring and summer at the position, getting down the footwork and snapping. He’s a pitfall at 280 pounds, able to use his quickness and nastiness as an advantage. He’s still needs to get bigger and stronger, but considering the weight he’s already added this offseason, that’s not expected to be an issue.
“I would think he’ll play center. He could possibly play guard, though,” Matthews said. “He’s athletic enough to play anywhere on the line. He’s definitely intelligent enough.”
With Brandon Kennedy exhausting his eligibility in 2019, Mays, who hopes to enroll early, will be in the competition for the center spot as soon as next spring. In all likelihood, he redshirts a year and then truly competes for the job in 2021, but considering Mays’ desire to carve his own path and prove his doubters wrong, I wouldn’t count him out being a factor next season.
“Too Small”— Cooper Mays (@CooperMays) June 17, 2019
“Not an SEC type player”
“Don’t want”
“We can get a lot better”
Keep counting me out, but I’m gonna make all of y’all eat your words. I promise you that...
WHAT DOES MAYS’ ADDITION MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
The dominos are about to get rolling.
Mays has been on campus half a dozen times or more just in the last six weeks, already helping build the rest of Tennessee’s 2020 class behind the scenes.
He’s teammates with top DL target Tyler Baron and has developed a close relationship with in-state 4-stars defensive back Keshawn Lawrence and lineman Jay Hardy.
Positionally, Mays is now the second offensive lineman in the class, joining East St. Louis guard Javontez Spraggins. The Vols hope to land Carver (Ala.) guard/tackle James Robinson and then fill out the class with tackle options like Chris Morris, Marcus Dumervil or guard/tackle Xavier Hill. With 2019 signee Melvin McBride forced to take a medical retirement due to health issues, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Tennessee opt to sign five OL again in 2020.