VolQuest - Impact analysis: Damarius McGhee

Tennessee is back in the news on the recruiting front as they have landed a commitment from Pensacola Catholic standout Damarius McGhee.

The 6-0, 162 pound cornerback picked the Vols over Ole Miss, Miami, Georgia and others.

McGhee is the 24th commitment in the class of 2021 that is currently ranked second nationally by Rivals.

Here’s a detailed look at what McGhee’s decision means for the Vols…





SCOUTING REPORT

“I knew he was going to be a Power-5 big time guys his sophomore year in watching him play against older guys. He made a play that season where he had to flip his hips and go cover a wheel route. He made up group, high pointed the ball and returned the interception 30 yards. It was a heck of a play and everyone then said he could be pretty special.

“Demarius has a combination of really good speed, good ball skills and a great awareness for the game. He sees the field and reads things very well.

“I think he’s a corner in college. He could play free safety. He’s good in man or zone. We actually don’t play him alot at corner because we don’t want to take him out of the play. If we are playing someone who has a power 5 type guy at receiver then we play him at corner.” — Matt Adams, Pensacola Catholic head coach







