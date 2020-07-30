VolQuest - Impact analysis: Damarius McGhee

Impact analysis: Damarius McGhee
Tennessee is back in the news on the recruiting front as they have landed a commitment from Pensacola Catholic standout Damarius McGhee.
The 6-0, 162 pound cornerback picked the Vols over Ole Miss, Miami, Georgia and others.
McGhee is the 24th commitment in the class of 2021 that is currently ranked second nationally by Rivals.
Here’s a detailed look at what McGhee’s decision means for the Vols…
SCOUTING REPORT
“I knew he was going to be a Power-5 big time guys his sophomore year in watching him play against older guys. He made a play that season where he had to flip his hips and go cover a wheel route. He made up group, high pointed the ball and returned the interception 30 yards. It was a heck of a play and everyone then said he could be pretty special.
“Demarius has a combination of really good speed, good ball skills and a great awareness for the game. He sees the field and reads things very well.
“I think he’s a corner in college. He could play free safety. He’s good in man or zone. We actually don’t play him alot at corner because we don’t want to take him out of the play. If we are playing someone who has a power 5 type guy at receiver then we play him at corner.” — Matt Adams, Pensacola Catholic head coach
HOW MCGHEE FIT IN WITH THE VOLS?
Defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley and head coach Jeremy Pruitt have long coveted McGhee because of his combination of length and speed. While McGhee plays safety most of the time now, he projects as a corner and has the measurable that Pruitt and Ansley want in a cornerback.
With two junior corners in Alontae Taylor and Bryce Thompson, cornerback is a priority in the 2021 class and McGhee fills a need as you project a couple of years from now.
McGhee is also a very gifted special teams player who’s film as a return man is impressive. That special teams work was big part of the Vols evaluation of him and McGhee will certainly help in the kicking game upon his arrival.
WHAT DOES MCGHEE’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR THE VOLS?
McGhee’s commitment means the Vols got a player that was a priority for them, but it doesn’t mean they are done recruiting defensive backs.
Tennessee might be facing an uphill battle but they are still battling for Georgia defensive back Nyland Green as well as Terrion Arnold from Tallahassee. The Vols are also recruiting Dylan Merrell and Christian Charles out of the peach state. Tennessee is not done at defensive back in this class.
With the unknowns of what recruiting will look like this fall/winter as well as the uncertainties about the early signing date, fall recruiting is going to be interesting and as Pruitt likes to say, “you better be recruiting every day”.
Tennessee is doing that which is why the remain involved with several defensive backs even with now several committed.