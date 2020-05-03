Impact Analysis: De'Shawn Rucker
A week ago today, Tennessee’s torrid pace in recruiting got started with the commitment by Alabama 4-star linebacker Dylan Brooks.Today, the Vols started this week off on the right note landing hig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news