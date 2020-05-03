News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-03 14:22:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Impact Analysis: De'Shawn Rucker

Rucker brings world class speed.
Rucker brings world class speed. (Rivals.com)
Brent Hubbs • VolQuest
Publisher
@Brent_Hubbs

A week ago today, Tennessee’s torrid pace in recruiting got started with the commitment by Alabama 4-star linebacker Dylan Brooks.Today, the Vols started this week off on the right note landing hig...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}