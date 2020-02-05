Tennessee landed one of its top remaining priorities in the 2020 class on National Signing Day, as 3-star athlete Dee Beckwith chose the Vols over Florida, Auburn, Kentucky and others.

Down the stretch, Tennessee and UF have mainly battled for the versatile playmaker from Florence, Ala., with Jeremy Pruitt getting the final in-home visit and Beckwith making his way back to Knoxville unofficially on Sunday just before the dead period.

Beckwith, whose half-brother Camryn Beckwith is a preferred walk-on pledge with the Vols, becomes Tennessee’s 22nd signee in the class.

Here’s a closer look at what his addition means…

SCOUTING REPORT

“Dee Beckwith is obviously a naturally gifted athlete. He’s a two-sport guy. Clearly has passion originally for basketball, and on his basketball film, you can see a guy running the court, elevating and an (ability) to slide his feet side to side. That all transitions over to football.

The biggest thing for me with Dee is he will transition that same passion for basketball onto the football field. He loves basketball, and that is known. He’s made that clear. But he’s very talented at football as well. He has the size and skill-set to be used in multiple ways from a big receiver to a flexed out tight end. He can create mismatches. Some teams even liked Dee as a stand-up linebacker and others talked about him as a big safety, and that tells you what kind of athlete he is. Dee played a lot of quarterback in high school, so obviously he’ll have to take some time to develop into what Tennessee wants to use him in, which is probably more of a flex tight end role in the SEC.

We know he can run. We know he has good ball skills and can go up and get the football. He obviously has to expand his route tree and develop separation, and work on his blocking — whether that’s on perimeter blocking or in-line blocking. Just the little things. But I really like the upside. He has the frame and the skill-set to really be a gem in this class for Tennessee just because of his natural athleticism. It’s a great take and great get for Tennessee to beat out Florida and other schools for a guy with his potential down the road.

— Chad Simmons, Rivals Southeast Analyst