IMPACT ANALYSIS: Desmond Williams is Tennessee’s 17th commit for 2022

On the day of his 22nd birthday, Junior College standout Desmond Williams announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee. The cornerback becomes the 17th pledge of the class and the seventh defensive commit. Williams joins Christian Harrison as Tennessee cornerback commits for the cycle. Standing in at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Williams is the fourth Volunteer pledge to join the committed class in two weeks. A three-year standout at East Central Community College, the prospect welcomed Josh Heupel, Mike Ekeler and Willie Martinez on to campus last week for an in-person visit. Williams solidified his decision following an official visit to Knoxville this past weekend. Tennessee beat out Mississippi State for Williams, who will have two years of eligibility to play in the Southeastern Conference.

Here’s a detailed look at what a Desmond Williams commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“Desmond is one of the best humans you can meet, for one thing. He came from Mary Persons High School in Georgia. He had one junior college offer out of high school. That was it. He loves to practice and is dependable. This is what he brings to the table – he is going to lead by example. He’s always going to be there early. He loves the game, loves practice and just keeps getting better. "He’s a great athlete. He can press-corner and played some safety in high school. He ran a kickoff back for a touchdown in what I believe was his first kick return he ever returned here. His first punt return this year he runs back for a touchdown. He leads the nation with seven interceptions. He’s a physical tackler. He can play man and he can play zone. "Their program has gotten better.” --- Mickey Mays, East Central CC Defensive Coordinator / Recruiting Coordinator

HIGHLIGHT TAPE

HOW WILLIAMS FITS IN WITH THE VOLS

Tape don’t lie and it’s obvious Williams is always around the football. The cornerback plays mostly off but can press when needed. He’s fast enough to keep pace with the slot receivers and brings the hammer when coming downhill to make a play on a screen. The new Tennessee commit is an athlete. Williams high-points the football very well. That’s one of the main reasons he accumulated so many interceptions throughout his JUCO career. Another reason is because he changes directions very well. When in zone, the defensive back makes up ground in a hurry. Williams is an all-around player and you can tell he loves the game. Tennessee is recruiting a lot of athletes that don’t just shine on one side of the football, but on special teams as well. Williams fits the bill with four blocked field goals and explosive returns on both kick and punt units. He’s quick, has long strides and plays the game with a chip on his shoulder.

WHAT DOES A DESMOND WILLIAMS COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?