With the recent decommitment from Art Green and the continued flirtations by Mordecai McDaniel with Florida, Tennessee added a key piece to its secondary class Sunday, landing 4-star safety Doneiko Slaughter.

The Roswell (Ga.) standout was recently committed to Arizona State before backing off that pledge in advance of his official visit to Tennessee this past weekend.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back also held offers from Miami, Mississippi State and UCF, among others. He becomes Tennessee’s No. 19 commitment in the 2020 class.





Here’s a closer look at what Slaughter’s commitment means…





SCOUTING REPORT





“Slaughter is a hard-nosed, physical football player. He is smart and he puts himself into position to make players. He’s always been aggressive and a hitter against the run, but he improved in pass coverage this season. He takes good angles to the ball, he does his assignments, and he is a leader on the back-end if the defense. I really like the pick-up for Tennessee. Slaughter may not be the biggest safety, but he plays bigger than his measurable and he will make his share of plays for the Vols."





— Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Regional Analyst



