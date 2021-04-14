VolQuest - Impact analysis: Elijah Herring commits to the Vols





Just two weeks shy of three months on the job, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has landed his first commitment for the Vols. Murfreesboro (Riverdale High School) linebacker Elijah Herring has picked the Vols over Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt among others

Here’s a detailed look at what Herring’s commitment means for the Vols





SCOUTING REPORT

“Elijah is really good. He can play in space really well. That is what has impressed me as big as he is and how well he moves. We put him on the edge alot and also when he plays over top of a receiver and he can catch those quick, scat guys in space. He’s a very good open field tackler.

I think he has really learned the game. He has really worked on being able to come off the edge and get that edge pressure we need him to have. I think he can get better. Eventually we would like to be able to play him some inside. Some talk about playing him on the d-line but I think he is athletic enough that he can play inside some at linebacker if need be.

I have told people all along he hasn’t really gotten 100% involved or wrapped up in the recruiting process. He’s just been a football player. He’s constantly in the weight room. He’s constantly working with someone in individual drills trying to improve. He’s working all the time to get himself as football player. The teachers in the school like him. He’s a down to earth, funny kid. He will set you up and prank you. He’s a fun loving kid who always has a smile on his face. I don’t know if he’s ever had a bad day in his life.” — Riverdale High School Coach Will Kreisky







