VolQuest - Impact analysis: Elijah Herring commits to the Vols

Impact analysis: Elijah Herring commits to the Vols
Just two weeks shy of three months on the job, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has landed his first commitment for the Vols. Murfreesboro (Riverdale High School) linebacker Elijah Herring has picked the Vols over Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt among others
Here’s a detailed look at what Herring’s commitment means for the Vols
SCOUTING REPORT
“Elijah is really good. He can play in space really well. That is what has impressed me as big as he is and how well he moves. We put him on the edge alot and also when he plays over top of a receiver and he can catch those quick, scat guys in space. He’s a very good open field tackler.
I think he has really learned the game. He has really worked on being able to come off the edge and get that edge pressure we need him to have. I think he can get better. Eventually we would like to be able to play him some inside. Some talk about playing him on the d-line but I think he is athletic enough that he can play inside some at linebacker if need be.
I have told people all along he hasn’t really gotten 100% involved or wrapped up in the recruiting process. He’s just been a football player. He’s constantly in the weight room. He’s constantly working with someone in individual drills trying to improve. He’s working all the time to get himself as football player. The teachers in the school like him. He’s a down to earth, funny kid. He will set you up and prank you. He’s a fun loving kid who always has a smile on his face. I don’t know if he’s ever had a bad day in his life.” — Riverdale High School Coach Will Kreisky
HOW DOES HERRING FIT IN WITH THE VOLS?
At 6-2, 220 pounds Herring has the size to play outside linebacker now. After a college weight room and meal plan, Herring could end up an inside linebacker or even and edge guy.
Tennessee has significant depth issues at linebacker for 2021 and beyond with guys going in the transfer portal and with the future of a guy like Aaron Beasley unknown. Linebacker is a big priority in the class of 2022.
Don’t look for Herring to be the only linebacker taken in this class, but he is a good start as he can move and potentially play multiple spots in Tim Banks’ multiple defensive system.
WHAT DOES HERRING’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR THE VOLS?
It means Tennessee is getting the ball rolling on the class of 2021. When Heupel was hired he spoke about the making the state of Tennessee a priority and he has done that. It just hasn’t yielded results with a couple of prospects committing to SEC schools and the Vols not making the final 8 of the best defensive lineman in state.
With the late start on the class, a year long dead period and uncertainties regarding the NCAA investigation, recruiting hasn’t been easy to get going.
Herring gets it going as Heupel gets one of their instate priorities in a defensive prospect who can run. The Vols are hoping now that they get on a run in recruiting to generate some momentum with an expected wild month of June on the horizon.