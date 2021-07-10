IMPACT ANALYSIS: Georgia lineman Maurice Clipper Jr. commits to the Vols
Three-star Georgia offensive lineman Maurice Clipper Jr. committed to Tennessee on Saturday afternoon, he announced on Twitter, choosing the Vols over Georgia, Virginia Tech and Louisville.
Clipper is the fourth commitment for the Vols since July 1. He's the fifth overall during that span when you include the addition of Alabama transfer defensive back Brandon Turnage.
The product of Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia is Tennessee's third offensive lineman commit in the class of 2022. Clipper joins three-star Brian Grant and three-star Masai Reddick as part of Tennessee's offensive line haul.
Scouting Report
“Clipper plays right tackle for his high school team and he does an excellent job in both run and pass blocking even though he's not completely dominant physically. The new Tennessee commit has light feet, he does a great job controlling defensive linemen once he gets his hands on them and he can move, target and hit people across the line as well. Clipper does a nice job controlling edge rushers but doesn't smash them into the ground like some of the elite offensive linemen in this class. That does not concern me, though, because in Josh Heupel's offense, speed, athleticism and movement will be more important than asserting your will physically."
-- Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director for Rivals
How does Clipper fit in with the Vols?
Tennessee coaching staff's thoughts on Maurice Clipper are not equal to the Peach State lineman's rankings. The Vols, led by offensive line coach Glenn Elarbee, are extremely high on Clipper.
At 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, Tennessee is recruiting Clipper as an offensive tackle. The Vols believe that he's a good fit for what schemes they want to run up front.
What does a commitment from Clipper mean for the Vols?
Clipper's commitment could prove to be significant for the Vols when we look back on Tennessee's 2022 recruiting class years down the road. Many believe there's a strong chance Clipper out-plays his recruiting rank, which seems to be the theme of UT's o-line haul to this point.
It's unlikely Clipper will be a day one contributor, especially with Darnell Wright scheduled to be back in 2022 and likely having one of the tackle spots secured. Clipper could, however, make a play at the tackle spot opposite of Wright. Especially if redshirt sophomore Dayne Davis or junior college signee Jeremiah Crawford can't sure things up at left tackle with K'Rojhn Calbert departing following this year.