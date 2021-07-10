IMPACT ANALYSIS: Georgia lineman Maurice Clipper Jr. commits to the Vols

Three-star Georgia offensive lineman Maurice Clipper Jr. committed to Tennessee on Saturday afternoon, he announced on Twitter, choosing the Vols over Georgia, Virginia Tech and Louisville.

Clipper is the fourth commitment for the Vols since July 1. He's the fifth overall during that span when you include the addition of Alabama transfer defensive back Brandon Turnage.

The product of Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia is Tennessee's third offensive lineman commit in the class of 2022. Clipper joins three-star Brian Grant and three-star Masai Reddick as part of Tennessee's offensive line haul.

Scouting Report

“Clipper plays right tackle for his high school team and he does an excellent job in both run and pass blocking even though he's not completely dominant physically. The new Tennessee commit has light feet, he does a great job controlling defensive linemen once he gets his hands on them and he can move, target and hit people across the line as well. Clipper does a nice job controlling edge rushers but doesn't smash them into the ground like some of the elite offensive linemen in this class. That does not concern me, though, because in Josh Heupel's offense, speed, athleticism and movement will be more important than asserting your will physically."

-- Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director for Rivals