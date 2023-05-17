While watching the brief highlight film of the international student-athlete, the raw abilities and natural edge instincts are clearly visible to any evaluator.



Some of the attributes that stand out are the jump at the snap of the ball, the strength to drive the offensive lineman backwards, and when truly playing edge, the display of keeping the outside shoulder free when needed. Locating the ball and quickly closing on the ball carrier make their ways on the screen as the film plays out. Two traits that cannot go unnoticed are the use of hands and the motor that never gives up.



Now, there are reasons to believe that OKoye could potentially play some tight end as well at the next level and with that 6-foot-5, 230-pound frame, that could be a very big target to utilize if needed.



To emphasize how big the potential catch radius is for the Nigerian native, Okoye has posted a vertical of 45.5-inches, while possessing over a 7-foot wingspan.



Although this is a very late addition for the 2023 class, this could be a very big key moving forward. The brute size and natural ability are solid starting points.



Now Josh Heupel just has to make sure that Rodney Garner and Alec Abeln don't end up in a boxing ring trying to win the prospect to their respective position groups. Mike Ekeler may have the edge on both Garner and Abeln, as Okoye was a very productive member of the kickoff team for the NFL Academy. Sometimes the best place to earn stripes and the respect of your peers is on special teams.



Currently the Vols have the No. 12 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle according to Rivals. Will shall see if the new, late addition will adjust the rankings at all. Either way, this was a quality pick up for Tennessee.