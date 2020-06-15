Wolfe is a Top 50 prospect and only further boosts Tennessee’s strong class, which currently ranks second nationally.

Tennessee has landed a key prospect in the class of 2021, as 4-star tight end Hudson Wolfe joined the group Monday. The state’s top-ranked player, who was on an unofficial to Tennessee when the NCAA’s mandated dead period started in March, picked the Vols over Ohio State, Ole Miss and others and becomes the Vols’ 24th commitment in the class of 2021.

HOW WOLFE FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

At 6-6, 235 pounds, Wolfe is a legit, traditional tight end. There’s nothing hybrid about his game. Wolfe can certainly flex out, but he is a true in-line tight end who’s physical in the run game and can be a factor with his size in various matchups in the passing game.

Tennessee’s Jim Chaney, a former NFL tight end’s coach, loves to use multiple tight end looks and so depth at that position is a key. The Vols are thin an unproven at tight end in 2020. They lose Austin Pope at the end of this season, making tight end a priority in the class of 2021. It’s the very reason why you see the Vols with two other tight end commitments in Roc Taylor, who is more of a hybrid receiver type guy, and Miles Campbell.

Wolfe has long been a priority for the Vols and Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt and Joe Osovet had to work overtime to fight off Ohio State,who for months was thought to be the leader.

WHAT DOES WOLFE’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?

It means the Vols are done at the tight end position unless there’s movement in the class. In state, Tennessee’s focus is on offensive lineman William Parker. They will continue to recruit Dietrick Pennington, who recently eliminated the Vols from his top group.

Tennessee will also continue to have dialogue with Junior Colson, who’s committed to Michigan and they will continue to evaluate Prince Kollie who’s stock keeps rising with a growing offer list of SEC and ACC schools.