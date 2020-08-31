VolQuest - Impact analysis: J'Marion Gooch

Tennessee’s back in the news on the recruiting front as they have flipped instate offensive lineman J’Marion Gooch from Auburn to Tennessee. Gooch becomes the second offensive line commitment in the class of 2021 and is the 25th commitment for the Vols. Here’s a details look at what Gooch’s commitment means for Tennessee

SCOUTING REPORT

“He’s a kid with great athleticism. He’s obviously a massive kid a 6-7, right at 355-360. The things that have impressed us the most since he has gotten here is how great his feet are. How well he moves to be so big.

“When he got here last year as a junior in the spring to now he’s made enormous strides. You can tell he’s really starting to pick up the game and you are seeing that on Friday nights.

“He has a mean streak. We have a small roster so we don’t want him beating up on our kids at practice, but he gets to turn it loose on Friday nights and it’s a lot of fun to watch.” — Jonathan Sellers, head coach The Kings Academy.

HOW GOOCH FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

The focus for the Vols in the offensive line class of 2020 has been tackle bodies. At 6-7, 355 pounds, Gooch fits the term tackle body. The local product has 16 offers and selected Auburn back in April, but Tennessee continued to recruit him and evaluate him. After further evaluation the last couple of weeks with practice highlights and game highlights, the Vols have been pushing hard and flipped him from the Tigers today. Gooch is raw, but is extremely athletic and with Darnell Wright and Wanya Morris being sophomores, Gooch could come, watch and learn as there won’t be a need to throw him on the field immediately. From a size and athletic standpoint, Gooch fits the bill for what Jim Chaney and Will Friend want. With the depth the program has at the offensive line position, Gooch should have time to develop his skills allowing him the opportunity to have plenty of success in the program.

WHAT DOES GOOCH’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?