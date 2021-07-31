IMPACT ANALYSIS: Jack Luttrell becomes Vols' first member in class of 2023

Georgia safety Jack Luttrell became Tennessee's first commitment in the class of 2023 on Saturday evening, committing to the Vols over offers from Arkansas, Georgia Sate, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound defensive back committed to the Vols following his second visit to Rocky Top. Luttrell visited Tennessee back in June where he impressed UT's coaching staff with his athleticism. Here’s a detailed look at what a Jack Luttrell commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT “Jack is a very dynamic player who can do a lot of things. Definitely what separates him from others is he’s very versatile in the secondary. He plays safety, so he can play high or down. He can play press-man or loose man. The way he runs and hits is something that separates him from most. He has great ball skills and is competitive in everything he does. That competitiveness and his ability to run and hit makes him stand out. He’s a real good ball disrupter, whether it’s forcing fumbles on point of contact or whether he is ball-hawking through the middle of the field. "I’m super excited for my son. Being from Knoxville and growing up in East Tennessee, I think everyone in the area dreams of playing in Neyland Stadium. One day, my son is going to have the privilege to do that.” - Stan Luttrell, Hebron Christian Academy head coach

HOW LUTTRELL FITS IN WITH THE VOLS? Jack Luttrell is a football player and one every coach would love to have at the high school level. He's quick, smart and can play all over. He's instinctive, packs a punch and is well versed in several coverages. As time goes on, Luttrell will continue to add weight and work on speed. The Volunteer commit plays safety, both high and low. He can come down and play press-man as a nickelback or back up and play the boundary safety. His film shows that he's great help in the run-game, coming up to make tackles while driving his feet in the process. He's forced several turnovers at the high school level, simply by following proper tackling techniques. Luttrell has hops and changes speed at a rapid pace. He's impressed college coaches at camps this summer - testing well in the vertical and pro-shuttle. Those are easily translated onto the field as he faired well in 1-on-1s. The 2023 commit will continue to work over the next two seasons, getting bigger, stronger and faster. It's a good start for Tennessee.