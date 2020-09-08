Impact Analysis: Jahmai Mashack
Tennessee added a significant piece to it’s 2021 class today with the addition of California shooting guard Jahmai Mashack to the class. The No. 48 ranked player in this class, Mashack brings some ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news