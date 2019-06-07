Impact Analysis: Javontez Spraggins
746% committed 🏟@Football_Flyers @CoachJPruitt @CoachWillFriend @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/hJ5XTwDIyZ— 𝓙𝓐𝓥𝓞𝓝𝓣𝓔𝓩 𝓢𝓟𝓡𝓐𝓖𝓖𝓘𝓝𝓢 (@j_spraggins76) June 7, 2019
In the world of college football recruiting, June is the new January with plenty of visit news, offer news and commitment news to start the summer. Tennessee got June started off in a big way Friday night with the commitment of 6-3, 300-pound offensive guard Javontez Spraggins.
The 3-star offensive lineman has seen his recruitment take off the last eight days with offers rolling in from Illinois, Iowa State and Missouri. On Friday at Tennessee’s one day camp, Spraggins earned a Vol offer and quickly committed.
Here’s a closer look at what Spraggins commitment to the Vols means to Tennessee.
SPRAGGINS SCOUTING REPORT
“We have been singing the praises of Javontez Spraggins all offseason but it wasn’t until a week ago at the Lindenwood Mega Camp that Spraggins picked up his first scholarship offers. That day he landed offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Missouri and a few others. That really spurred his recruitment on obviously. This is a guy who a couple of weeks earlier almost took home the MVP award at the Rivals 3-stripe camp in St. Louis, which had a really deep group of offensive linemen. His teammate, Antonio Johnson, told me Spraggins benches 225 pounds more than 30 times. He’s strong as an ox. He’s a big barrel chested kid. Once he gets his hands on a defensive lineman, he just kind of bullies them. He moves pretty well for a guy who weighed over 350 pounds when we weighed him at the Rivals camp last month. I think he is a guy who can handle any of the interior offensive line positions. He has that versatility which is a benefit down the line for him and for Tennessee. This is a pick up that probably looks a little underrated at this time, but by the end of this 2020 class could be one of the key additions for the Vols.”
— Josh Hemholdt, Rivals Midwest Analyst
HOW DOES SPRAGGINS FIT WITH THE VOLS?
It starts with just his size. Tennessee wants to be bigger in the trenches and aren’t looking for 250 pound athletes that they are trying to put on 50-60 pounds. Spraggins has that size at over 300 pounds heading into his senior year. Spraggins is also a downhill physical road grader type body at the guard position.
Head coach Jeremy Pruitt and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney both want a physical run game between the tackles in their offense and that starts in the trenches.
Spraggins is interesting in that his recruitment has just suddenly started to explode and it’s interesting that he committed on the spot after spending the day working with offensive line coach Will Friend. As Spraggins is evaluated by more and more schools now that he is getting Power 5 offers, Tennessee will have to keep recruiting the big body the rest of the summer and fall.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
Spraggins is he first offensive lineman in the 2020 class, but certainly not going to be the last. Tennessee is likely to take four offensive linemen in the class with in-state linemen Cooper Mays, and Chris Morris as major priorities.
The Vols also are heavily involved in other linemen such as James Robinson, who is in Knoxville this weekend. They also continue to evaluate guys like Grant Jackson from Mississippi. Tennessee’s offensive line board remains pretty deep in a year where they would like to take four or so in the class.