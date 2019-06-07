In the world of college football recruiting, June is the new January with plenty of visit news, offer news and commitment news to start the summer. Tennessee got June started off in a big way Friday night with the commitment of 6-3, 300-pound offensive guard Javontez Spraggins.

The 3-star offensive lineman has seen his recruitment take off the last eight days with offers rolling in from Illinois, Iowa State and Missouri. On Friday at Tennessee’s one day camp, Spraggins earned a Vol offer and quickly committed.

Here’s a closer look at what Spraggins commitment to the Vols means to Tennessee.

SPRAGGINS SCOUTING REPORT



“We have been singing the praises of Javontez Spraggins all offseason but it wasn’t until a week ago at the Lindenwood Mega Camp that Spraggins picked up his first scholarship offers. That day he landed offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Missouri and a few others. That really spurred his recruitment on obviously. This is a guy who a couple of weeks earlier almost took home the MVP award at the Rivals 3-stripe camp in St. Louis, which had a really deep group of offensive linemen. His teammate, Antonio Johnson, told me Spraggins benches 225 pounds more than 30 times. He’s strong as an ox. He’s a big barrel chested kid. Once he gets his hands on a defensive lineman, he just kind of bullies them. He moves pretty well for a guy who weighed over 350 pounds when we weighed him at the Rivals camp last month. I think he is a guy who can handle any of the interior offensive line positions. He has that versatility which is a benefit down the line for him and for Tennessee. This is a pick up that probably looks a little underrated at this time, but by the end of this 2020 class could be one of the key additions for the Vols.”

— Josh Hemholdt, Rivals Midwest Analyst