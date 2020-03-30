While the recruiting world is in an unusual dead period thanks to the coronavirus, Tennessee received some good news Monday from a prospect who visited just before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coveted playmaker Jaylen Wright committed to the Vols over FAU, Arizona State, Miami and others.

The 5-10, 185-pound North Carolina speedster becomes the eighth member of Tennessee’s 2021 class — and second player from the Tar Heel State.

Here’s a look at what Wright’s addition means…

SCOUTING REPORT

“He brings excitement. Man, anytime he touches the ball, if there’s a lane there, it’s going to be a touchdown because of his speed and his explosion. He’s got great character and is going to be a great teammate whoever he’s with at the next level. He’s a ‘Yes sir, no sir kid.’ He’s going to be great in the class room, too. He brings a ton of elite level ability.

“He’s been a varsity player for me since he was a freshman. I saw his ability coming out of middle school. In his freshman year, he showed a lot of that ability and then got better his sophomore year. Then as a junior, if there was a seam, it was over. Everyone just might as well just stop running because you weren’t going to catch him. His vision and his ability to cut-back against the grain and find open field has improved tremendously.”

— Darius Robinson, the head coach at Southern Durham