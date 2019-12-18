Impact Analysis: Jimmy Holiday
Tennessee flipped a major target Wednesday, beating out TCU for 3-star athlete Jimmy Holiday.
Jim Chaney and the rest of the Vols’ offensive staff has long been enamored with Holiday’s playmaking ability, making the Madison Central (Miss.) standout a priority since early in the fall.
Holiday took an official visit to Knoxville in late October but remained committed to TCU until the first day of the Early Signing Period.
The speedster will get a crack to become Tennessee’s future quarterback but could also be utilized in a variety of ways on Rocky Top.
Here’s a closer look at what Holiday’s commitment means…
SCOUTING REPORT
"Holiday is a versatile athlete. Depending on who you talk to, you hear him projected as a quarterback, wide receiver or safety on the next level. In his mind, he is a quarterback, and Tennessee is expected to give him a shot there. He is a playmaker, that is obvious.
His legs scare defensive coordinators and he can scramble seven yards for a first down or take it 50 yards for a touchdown. He is an explosive player. As a passer, he will need to improve his footwork and delivery. He has to become a more consistent passer, make his reads and deliver the ball with accurately. He is a true dual-threat quarterback that excels as a runner and can be strong in the short passing game, but to play that position in the SEC, he will need to take some big steps as a passer in Knoxville."
— Chad Simmons, Rivals Regional analyst
HOW WILL HOLIDAY FIT IN WITH THE VOLS?
Holiday is a pure playmaker. He wants to play quarterback in college, and that is where he will start his career at Tennessee this spring. Although a bit undersized at 6-foot, 185 pounds, Holiday can fly, clocking a 4.38 at an Opening Regional this summer. As a senior, he had over 1,000 passing yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions, while also rushing for over 1,400 yards and 21 scores.
Holiday enters a crowded quarterback room — for now. There could be attrition on that front after the spring, which means he could be in a battle for 4-star Harrison Bailey to become the future at the position for the Vols. If quarterback isn’t in the cards for the Mississippi native, Holiday has the skill-set and explosiveness to develop into a versatile offensive weapon, especially as a slot receiver.
WHAT DOES HOLIDAY’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
Tennessee wanted to sign two quarterbacks in 2020 and the Vols managed to accomplish that goal by inking a 5-star talent in Harrison Bailey and a raw but dynamic prospect in Holiday.
Jim Chaney was an advocate for Holiday from the beginning, and along with Will Friend and Chris Weinke, helped Tennessee flip a major target late in the process.
With two quarterbacks in the 2020 class now, look for Tennessee to spend January really focusing on 2021 at the position. Several targets are already off the board (Brock Vandagriff, Drake Maye, Eli Stowers) but the Vols could continue to work Maye and also have interest in Christian Veilleux and Shedeur Sanders.