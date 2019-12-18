Tennessee flipped a major target Wednesday, beating out TCU for 3-star athlete Jimmy Holiday.

Jim Chaney and the rest of the Vols’ offensive staff has long been enamored with Holiday’s playmaking ability, making the Madison Central (Miss.) standout a priority since early in the fall.

Holiday took an official visit to Knoxville in late October but remained committed to TCU until the first day of the Early Signing Period.

The speedster will get a crack to become Tennessee’s future quarterback but could also be utilized in a variety of ways on Rocky Top.

Here’s a closer look at what Holiday’s commitment means…

SCOUTING REPORT

"Holiday is a versatile athlete. Depending on who you talk to, you hear him projected as a quarterback, wide receiver or safety on the next level. In his mind, he is a quarterback, and Tennessee is expected to give him a shot there. He is a playmaker, that is obvious.

His legs scare defensive coordinators and he can scramble seven yards for a first down or take it 50 yards for a touchdown. He is an explosive player. As a passer, he will need to improve his footwork and delivery. He has to become a more consistent passer, make his reads and deliver the ball with accurately. He is a true dual-threat quarterback that excels as a runner and can be strong in the short passing game, but to play that position in the SEC, he will need to take some big steps as a passer in Knoxville."

— Chad Simmons, Rivals Regional analyst