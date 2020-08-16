VolQuest - Impact analysis: Jimmy Scott picks the Vols

Tennessee has landed their first commitment in the class of 2022 as recruiting never stops. The Vols have gone into New York and secured a commitment from defensive end Jimmy Scott.

The 6-2, 250 pound prospect has over a dozen offers including multiple SEC offers as he picks the Vols over Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Arkansas.

Here’s more on Scott’s commitment to the Vols…

SCOUTING REPORT

"He played at a different school (St. Joes's) in our conference last year and he was a defensive end and running back for them. He will do the same for us. He's actually bigger than he was last year which is very fortunate for us and him. He's gotten faster and bigger and he's really a great kid. He's very explosive off the ball. He uses his hands very well. Really knows how to engage the offensive lineman and dominate him. He has great sense of timing of getting off a block to make a play. Over the years we have been fortunate to have guys go to Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland, Syracuse and places like that. So him going to Tennessee is fantastic for him. He's a great kid. To see him have the recruiting process over is going to do nothing but give him more confidence and let him relax. One of the areas he's working on is developing a couple more moves with his pass rush. He has the character and the work ethic to continue to grow and develop. -- Jerry Scott, head coach St. Francis High School

HOW SCOTT FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

At 6-2, 250 pounds, Scott has the size and frame that Jeremy Pruitt likes in a strong side defensive end. Scott also has good athletic ability as he plays running back for his St. Francis High School team.

Pruitt loves defensive guys who play with the ball in their hands on offense. He’s long said one of his biggest keys to identifying defensive backs is what they do with the ball in their hand on offense on Friday nights.

Scott’s work as a running back certainly shows his athletic ability which is a key evaluation point for a defensive end in anyone’s defense.

Scott also has the frame to put on more weight and has actually put on a good bit in the last year.

WHAT DOES SCOTT’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?