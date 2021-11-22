IMPACT ANALYSIS: Joshua Josephs is Tennessee’s 14th commit for 2022

The wait is over. After 109 days – a timeframe spanning from August 5 to November 22 – the Vols have picked up a commit in pass-rusher Joshua Josephs, who becomes Tennessee’s 14th pledge for the class of 2022. Josephs is an edge player from Kennesaw, Ga. who attends North Cobb High School. The three-star becomes Josh Heupel’s fourth defensive commit, joining linebackers Kalib Perry, Elijah Herring and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder chose the Volunteers over Kentucky and Michigan. The newest Vol was in town for an official visit on October 9 when Tennessee debuted its black uniforms against South Carolina. Josephs also made stops in Knoxville twice over the summer.

Here’s a detailed look at what a Joshua Joseph’s commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

"His best football is still in front of him. He’s one of the most dynamic kids I’ve ever coached. His length – he’s got this incredible wingspan and he’s got this great ability to get off blocks and make plays. You can do anything you want with him. When I got there two years ago, they had him on the defensive line. He’s an amazing rusher. He’s the best edge-rusher I’ve ever coached, for sure, in 21 years. He has the ability to get around the edge with some of the best that you’ll see. The great thing about him with his length and his athleticism, you can put him out there as an outside backer. He doesn’t weigh a ton, but the way he uses every inch of his body and every pound – he’ll destroy people who are bigger and stronger. They outweigh him by 50 or 60 pounds, but he knows how to use his body. So, he’s able to get off blocks and make plays that way or you can put him in space. He takes two steps and covers five yards.Two years ago, he had a ton of picks. This year, people didn’t really throw to his side. He’s going to be one of the best players they get in that recruiting class for sure, I’d say. He’s going to be a great Volunteer." -- Mitch Henghold, North Cobb assistant coach



HIGHLIGHT TAPE

HOW JOSEPHS FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

Josephs has been an impact player at the prep level. Lining up on the edge, he displays great explosion off the line of scrimmage. His hands are active and he takes on blocks the correct way – keeping separation to know where the ball is. From there, Josephs does a great job of shedding the blocker and making the play. He’s versatile, too. Josephs primarily lines up in a two-point stance to rush the quarterback, but he also backs up to a traditional linebacker spot at times and even lines up outside of the box often. He's experienced in dropping into coverage. His strength is his motor and he makes a lot of tackles with that backside pursuit. The new Vol commit does a nice job of splitting double teams with a tight end or H-back lined up behind the tackle. He also sets the edge and forces everything back inside on run plays. Josephs possesses all the tools you want in an edge player. Now it’s up to Tennessee to fine-tune those tools to get him SEC-ready. It also wouldn’t hurt to add on another 10-15 pounds.

WHAT DOES A JOSHUA JOSEPHS COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?