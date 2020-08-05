Impact analysis: JT Carver
Tennessee remains in the news on the recruiting front as they have landed their kicker of the future in Martin, Tennessee’s JT Carver.The 5-11, 172 pound kicker picked the Vols over Michigan, Memph...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news