Impact Analysis: Julian Nixon
For the third time in as many days, Tennessee added a blue-chipper to its 2021 class.
After outside linebacker Dylan Brooks and safety Kamar Wilcoxson pulled the trigger for the Vols, 4-star wideout Julian Nixon joined the party Tuesday, becoming the No. 13 verbal commit for UT.
Nixon, a standout at Centennial (Ga.), is a 6-4, 225-pound receiver with offers from Auburn, Ohio State and FSU, among others.
Head coach Jeremy Pruitt, receivers coach Tee Martin and ace recruiter Brian Niedermeyer were all key in landing the nation’s No. 188 prospect.
Here’s a closer look at what the news means…
SCOUTING REPORT
“Nixon is a big body. He’s been a big kid from the beginning. He was getting offers as a freshman already when he was 6-3 around 190 (pounds). Now he’s 6-5 and in that 225-230-pound range. Is he a big receiver? A flex-out tight end? I lean more toward tight end. Julian doesn’t want to hear that. He wants to be that receiver, but I think he can maximize his ability and skill-set as that athletic hybrid. He can create more mismatches. He’s best in the red zone. He had a big freshman season. Had the ACL injury as a sophomore and then as a junior didn’t play in a big throwing offense. So he hasn’t had the numbers since his freshman year, but don’t let that skew your judgment. He’s a player that is big, can frame out defender, has great catch radius, has very good ball skills, and again, he’s a weapon every time his team is in the red zone. He could improve his explosiveness. His route runner. He’s a solid blocker on the perimeter. I like the pickup. He’s a guy that’s versatile. He can play inside, outside. Create some mismatches down the road. He’s a consistent ball-catcher. He’ll win those jump balls. He’s a great kid. Comes from a great family. Has a good work ethic and a lot of love for Tennessee, and that’s a good thing as well.
— Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Analyst
HOW NIXON WILL FIT WITH THE VOLS?
The Peach State product becomes the fifth offensive playmaker in Tennessee’s 2021 class, joining Jordan Mosley, Walker Merrill, Roc Taylor and Jaylen Wright.
While Nixon could play on both sides of the ball, he projects as a big, physical wideout, who like Taylor, could find himself in a hybrid tight end role depending on how his frame fills out.
Nixon is a legit 6-4, but he added some weight after missing his sophomore season with an injury.
Not a burner, Nixon could fill a Jauan Jennings-type role as a smooth route runner from the slot. He has a big catch radius and has shown an ability to win 1-on-1 matchups between the numbers.
WHAT DOES NIXON’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
The Vols are sizzling hot right now.
After building the foundation of the class from camp offers and several likely developmental prospects, Tennessee has started to beat out some big boys for top guys.
The Vols went into Alabama and pulled Brooks, who was a priority prospect for Auburn, Alabama and LSU. A day later, they poached Kamar Wilcoxson away from Florida. As for Nixon, Auburn had slowed its pursuit but Ohio State had not.
Those are the types of battles Tennessee must consistency win to land a Top 5 class.
The momentum doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon, either, as several targets could be close to making decisions including quarterback Kaiden Salter, Kaemen Marley and others.