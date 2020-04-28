For the third time in as many days, Tennessee added a blue-chipper to its 2021 class.

After outside linebacker Dylan Brooks and safety Kamar Wilcoxson pulled the trigger for the Vols, 4-star wideout Julian Nixon joined the party Tuesday, becoming the No. 13 verbal commit for UT.

Nixon, a standout at Centennial (Ga.), is a 6-4, 225-pound receiver with offers from Auburn, Ohio State and FSU, among others.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt, receivers coach Tee Martin and ace recruiter Brian Niedermeyer were all key in landing the nation’s No. 188 prospect.

Here’s a closer look at what the news means…

SCOUTING REPORT

“Nixon is a big body. He’s been a big kid from the beginning. He was getting offers as a freshman already when he was 6-3 around 190 (pounds). Now he’s 6-5 and in that 225-230-pound range. Is he a big receiver? A flex-out tight end? I lean more toward tight end. Julian doesn’t want to hear that. He wants to be that receiver, but I think he can maximize his ability and skill-set as that athletic hybrid. He can create more mismatches. He’s best in the red zone. He had a big freshman season. Had the ACL injury as a sophomore and then as a junior didn’t play in a big throwing offense. So he hasn’t had the numbers since his freshman year, but don’t let that skew your judgment. He’s a player that is big, can frame out defender, has great catch radius, has very good ball skills, and again, he’s a weapon every time his team is in the red zone. He could improve his explosiveness. His route runner. He’s a solid blocker on the perimeter. I like the pickup. He’s a guy that’s versatile. He can play inside, outside. Create some mismatches down the road. He’s a consistent ball-catcher. He’ll win those jump balls. He’s a great kid. Comes from a great family. Has a good work ethic and a lot of love for Tennessee, and that’s a good thing as well.

— Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Analyst