Impact Analysis: Kaemen Marley
After landing tight end Miles Campbell on Monday, the Vols are once again making recruiting noise. This time back in the Tarheel state.
Today, Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols continue to own the recruiting narrative as 4-star and Rivals100 North Carolina athlete Kaemen Marley picked the Vols over North Carolina, NC State, Kentucky and others. Marley is 23rd commitment in the Vols class of 2021.
Here’s more on Marley’s commitment to the Vols…
SCOUTING REPORT
“His greatest asset as a football player is his ball skills with the ball in the air and his physicality of playing the game.
With him being 6-3, 200 knowing where the ball is going, but also knowing where can I position myself where the defender can’t get to it. It’s stuff like that that everyone wants to coach it, everyone wants to think they have the remedy to make everybody be able to do that but with him it’s a natural ability.
He’s played quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end. He’s played inside linebacker, free safety, strong safety and outside linebacker so I think his willingness to play where ever comes with just what he’s had to do. That’s just football for him.
He’s very studious with the game. He’s one that will stay up late watching film. He will watch early in the mornings. I think he’s going to get better and better by being able to focus on one position. Being a student of the game has helped him playing multiple positions.”
Foster Cates — offensive coordinator, Eastern Randolph High School
HOW MARLEY FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?
At 6-2, 215 pounds, Marley is an athlete who continues Tennessee’s trend of recruiting versatility. Marley could play safety or linebacker on defense. Offensively he could play receiver or even h-back. The fact is there’s no set position for Marley at the next level.
"I really don't know where I want to play in college," Marley said told Volquest. "I like receiver, but I like safety and outside linebacker too. Tennessee has talked to me about both sides and just said they want me on their team and they will figure it out.”
WHAT DOES MARLEY’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
Marley could play a variety of places so hie positional home remains unknown. Marley’s commitment continues the Vols continued effort and success in the state of North Carolina.
Tennessee targeted the Tar Heel state for the class of 2021 well over a year ago. The hiring of Jay Graham has certainly made the Vols a major player across the mountains. A state for Tennessee has long had success.
Marley joins Colby Smith, Jaylen Wright, and Isaac Washington as members of the Vols 2021 class from North Carolina.
Graham and the Vols hope they are not done in North Carolina as Tennessee remains real factors for Travali Price, Diego Pounds, Payton Page, and Jahvaree Ritzie.