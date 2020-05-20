After landing tight end Miles Campbell on Monday, the Vols are once again making recruiting noise. This time back in the Tarheel state. Today, Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols continue to own the recruiting narrative as 4-star and Rivals100 North Carolina athlete Kaemen Marley picked the Vols over North Carolina, NC State, Kentucky and others. Marley is 23rd commitment in the Vols class of 2021. Here’s more on Marley’s commitment to the Vols… SCOUTING REPORT

“His greatest asset as a football player is his ball skills with the ball in the air and his physicality of playing the game. With him being 6-3, 200 knowing where the ball is going, but also knowing where can I position myself where the defender can’t get to it. It’s stuff like that that everyone wants to coach it, everyone wants to think they have the remedy to make everybody be able to do that but with him it’s a natural ability. He’s played quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end. He’s played inside linebacker, free safety, strong safety and outside linebacker so I think his willingness to play where ever comes with just what he’s had to do. That’s just football for him. He’s very studious with the game. He’s one that will stay up late watching film. He will watch early in the mornings. I think he’s going to get better and better by being able to focus on one position. Being a student of the game has helped him playing multiple positions.” Foster Cates — offensive coordinator, Eastern Randolph High School