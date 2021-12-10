IMPACT ANALYSIS: Kaleb Webb is Tennessee's 18th commit for 2022

Tennessee continues its surge towards Signing Day by notching its fifth commit in a 2.5 week span as wide receiver Kaleb Webb announced his commitment to the Volunteers on Thursday. The four-star becomes the 18th commit for Tennessee in the 2022 class, the 11th offensive promise and the fourth wide receiver pledge, joining the likes of Cameron Miller, Marquarius White and Charles Nimrod. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete chose the Volunteers after stepping back from a longtime East Carolina commitment earlier this week. An official visit to Knoxville last weekend sealed the deal while Louisville and Michigan were also involved late. Webb was in Knoxville a total of three times this fall and camped with the Volunteers back in June. A dynamic athlete, Webb has high-end potential in this Josh Heupel offensive scheme.

Here’s a detailed look at what a Kaleb Webb commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“I’m a little bit biased in the fact that he’s one of my guys, but he’s a guy that’s going to check all of the boxes for you. What I mean by that is, a kid that is high in character, work ethic and one that takes academics seriously. He’s a hard worker in the weight room and on the football field – really in everything you do. He’s one of those guys who brings length and brings size. He brings explosiveness to the game. All in all, while Kaleb is a phenomenal football player, I think he is a better person. You’re going to be a good team when your best players work the hardest. Well, he is one of those guys who works his butt off. He’s not selfish. He enjoys his teammates and enjoys when they are having success. He’s a guy you want in the locker room to build around.” --- Franklin Stephens, McEachern head football coach

HIGHLIGHT TAPE

HOW WEBB FITS IN WITH THE VOLS

If you haven’t watched the highlight tape yet, go ahead. You’ll like what you see as a Tennessee fan. Webb has length and is the perfect fit on the outside in Heupel’s scheme. His frame is solid at 6-foot-3, and at just under 200 pounds, has the makeup to add muscle over the years. The new Tennessee commit has long strides down the field where he’s been used as a deep-threat option for McEachern. His speed is fine, but the strides allow him to get down field in a hurry. The physicality stands out as he makes a habit of hauling in contested throws. He’s tough to bring down after the catch and often bullies slot corners, safeties, linebackers or whoever is charged in covering him while occasionally in the slot. Route running isn’t bad, but will be refined at the next level. Versatility is another plus as Webb shines in the return game. He housed two kickoffs and two punts as a senior and plays short stop on punts – running up and scooping the ball in stride. A late bloomer, the four-star broke out as a senior with over 20 combined touchdowns. He’s also been clocked at 10.91 seconds in the 100-meter, a state qualifier at the prep level.

WHAT DOES A KALEB WEBB COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?