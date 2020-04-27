Impact Analysis: Kamar Wilcoxson
After landing highly-coveted outside linebacker Dylan Brooks on Sunday, Jeremy Pruitt and his staff continued their recruiting momentum Monday afternoon with the commitment of 4-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson.
The 6-2, 185-pound prospect is ranked in the Rivals250 and picked the Vols over Ohio State, Auburn and Florida, where he had been previously committed twice.
Wilcoxson is originally from Atlanta, where he played at Stephenson High School. He transferring to IMG Academy for the 2020 season.
Wilcoxson is the 12th member of the class of 2021.
Here’s a look at what his commitment means to the Vols…
SCOUTING REPORT
“Wilcoxson is an impressive get. It’s a commitment that brings versatility to the Vols. Kamar doesn’t like it when you call him a safety. He’s a cornerback. He has played both positions in his high school career. I think he can shine at either spot. I think it’s a case where Tennessee will get him into camp see him up close and decide where to play him. The versatility is not a bad thing as sometimes Wilcoxson takes it when you tell him he can play both spots. He does have the length to play both positions and I think that’s what stands out about him. He has the length, he’s explosive enough and his coverage skills are getting better.
“I don’t think he’s a polished corner yet, but he is young and he’s going to have time to become a polished corner especially if he gets another year at IMG Academy after the COVID-19 crisis.
“His ceiling is off the charts which is why we have him rated where we do. He has ever tool you want in a defensive back. It will be up to Tennessee and to some extend IMG to hone those tools to make him a great player. But the tools are beyond anything you can ask for. It’s a good get for the Vols. He’s a guy Tennessee fans should be excited about.”
— Rob Cassidy, Rivals analyst
HOW WILL WILCOXSON FIT WITH THE VOLS?
Wilcoxson may not love the notion of being able to play multiple spots in the secondary, but college coaches love that idea, especially Pruitt and defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley. Wilcoxson could play corner, star or even safety in college.
Everyone knows corners are a premium, especially long corners. With both Alontae Taylor and Bryce Thompson being juniors depth at the cornerback spot moving forward is a concern and corners are certainly a priority for the 2021 recruiting class.
Some have made some comparisons to Minkah Fitzpatrick, who played for Pruitt and Ansley at Alabama. A guy who played multiple positions and earned All-American honors at Alabama.
WHAT WILCOXSON’S COMMITMENT MEANS FOR TENNESSEE?
Wilcoxson is a big get because he can play multiple positions. Defensive back is a real need in the class of 2021. The Vols have commitments from defensive backs Nate Evans, Jay Jones and Edwin White. And Tennessee is battling for some other highly-rated prospects.
Nyland Green from just outside of Atlanta has been to Tennessee for visits multiple times. The Vols are battling Georgia and South Carolina for Green. Green lives about 40 minutes from Athens and his mother is a key in his recruitment.
Tony Grimes is arguably the best cornerback in the class of 2021. In January, the Vols were not a factor for Grimes, but after heavy work by Ansley, the Vols made the Top 8 for the Virginia Beach native. To have a chance, the Vols have to get Grimes on campus.
Tennessee also made a recent cut for West Virginia’s Isaiah Johnson. Johnson has been on Tennessee’s campus before and likes the defensive minded coaching staff. The Vols are battling West Virginia, Ohio State and Penn State for Johnson. Tennessee is also in play for Maryland safety Ryan Barnes.