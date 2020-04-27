After landing highly-coveted outside linebacker Dylan Brooks on Sunday, Jeremy Pruitt and his staff continued their recruiting momentum Monday afternoon with the commitment of 4-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson.

The 6-2, 185-pound prospect is ranked in the Rivals250 and picked the Vols over Ohio State, Auburn and Florida, where he had been previously committed twice.

Wilcoxson is originally from Atlanta, where he played at Stephenson High School. He transferring to IMG Academy for the 2020 season.

Wilcoxson is the 12th member of the class of 2021.

Here’s a look at what his commitment means to the Vols…

SCOUTING REPORT

“Wilcoxson is an impressive get. It’s a commitment that brings versatility to the Vols. Kamar doesn’t like it when you call him a safety. He’s a cornerback. He has played both positions in his high school career. I think he can shine at either spot. I think it’s a case where Tennessee will get him into camp see him up close and decide where to play him. The versatility is not a bad thing as sometimes Wilcoxson takes it when you tell him he can play both spots. He does have the length to play both positions and I think that’s what stands out about him. He has the length, he’s explosive enough and his coverage skills are getting better.



“I don’t think he’s a polished corner yet, but he is young and he’s going to have time to become a polished corner especially if he gets another year at IMG Academy after the COVID-19 crisis.

“His ceiling is off the charts which is why we have him rated where we do. He has ever tool you want in a defensive back. It will be up to Tennessee and to some extend IMG to hone those tools to make him a great player. But the tools are beyond anything you can ask for. It’s a good get for the Vols. He’s a guy Tennessee fans should be excited about.”

— Rob Cassidy, Rivals analyst